LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Austin-Area Receiver (Watch Highlights)

Chris Dukes

Texas has extended a scholarship offer to Westlake High School's Jaden Greathouse. 

A 6-foot-3, 200-pound freshman, Greathouse burst onto the scene in his first year at Westlake, carving out a spot on the field among a senior-laden receiving corps and helping to lead the Chaps to a state championship 

Watching his film: Covering Central Texas high school football, I got to see Greathouse play a couple of times this year. Even among a talented Westlake team that had what many considered to be the best receiving corps in the state of Texas, Whitehouse stood out like a sore thumb. Just a freshman, he already has the size that many Division I wide receivers would covet at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds. He's listed as a potential tight end prospect right now as many believe he will continue to fill out and move more into that role, but he's got enough speed to play outside receiver at the next level. He caught 47 passes for 715 yards and 10 touchdowns this year at Westlake in Todd Dodge's spread scheme. The best news about Greathouse? There's really no reason to pigeonhole him into a position. In today's spread schemes a lot of teams are using the hybrid receiver/tight end position (think Lil Jordan Humphrey at Texas in 2018). 

Where Texas stands: Even in today's fast-moving world of college football recruiting, this stands out as an early offer, but it's also one the Longhorns needed to make. Baylor offered all the way back in January and when Oklahoma joined the list this week, Texas needed to get in with an offer of its own. This isn't just an extremely talented player, it's a Westlake kid as well, a fertile pipeline school for the Longhorns where players like Sam Ehlinger and Justin Tucker played their high school ball. Greathouse is going to draw more attention over the coming couple of years and the earlier you can get in on a player like this, the better. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Greatest Longhorns of All Time in the NBA No. 1 - Kevin Durant

Durant has become one of the most recognized athletes in the world

Tomer Barazani

Texas Football: Longhorns Rank as Richest College Program in the Country

Texas finished ahead of Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State on the list

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Bored at Home? Watch New Texas OC Mike Yurcich Draw up Some of His Favorite Plays

New Texas offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich has taken to social media to draw up some of his favorite plays for fans

Chris Dukes

Should Texas Softball Claim a National Title for 2020?

The Longhorns finished the year No. 1 in the Softball America Poll, should they be considered this year's national champions?

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Will Family Legacy Sway Five-Star OL to Texas?

Will Tommy Brockermeyer continue his family's strong tradition on the Forty Acres?

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Former Longhorn P.J. Tucker Opening a Sneaker Store

The Houston Rockets forward is starting a business

Tomer Barazani

Texas Football: 2021 West Coast DB High on Longhorns

Texas recently made the list of top schools for Mater Dei cornerback Jaylin Davies

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Make Top Schools List for Coveted 2021 Receiver

Malcolm Johnson Jr. is among the fastest players in the country and he included Texas on his list of 12 top schools

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Make Top School List for Elite 2021 Cornerback

Katy's Hunter Washington includes Texas in his list of top programs

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Speedy Metroplex Receiver

Evan Stewart is a two-sport athlete with a ton of upside

Chris Dukes

by

Chris Dukes