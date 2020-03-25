Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Austin-Area Receiver (Watch Highlights)

Texas has extended a scholarship offer to Westlake High School's Jaden Greathouse.

A 6-foot-3, 200-pound freshman, Greathouse burst onto the scene in his first year at Westlake, carving out a spot on the field among a senior-laden receiving corps and helping to lead the Chaps to a state championship

Watching his film: Covering Central Texas high school football, I got to see Greathouse play a couple of times this year. Even among a talented Westlake team that had what many considered to be the best receiving corps in the state of Texas, Whitehouse stood out like a sore thumb. Just a freshman, he already has the size that many Division I wide receivers would covet at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds. He's listed as a potential tight end prospect right now as many believe he will continue to fill out and move more into that role, but he's got enough speed to play outside receiver at the next level. He caught 47 passes for 715 yards and 10 touchdowns this year at Westlake in Todd Dodge's spread scheme. The best news about Greathouse? There's really no reason to pigeonhole him into a position. In today's spread schemes a lot of teams are using the hybrid receiver/tight end position (think Lil Jordan Humphrey at Texas in 2018).

Where Texas stands: Even in today's fast-moving world of college football recruiting, this stands out as an early offer, but it's also one the Longhorns needed to make. Baylor offered all the way back in January and when Oklahoma joined the list this week, Texas needed to get in with an offer of its own. This isn't just an extremely talented player, it's a Westlake kid as well, a fertile pipeline school for the Longhorns where players like Sam Ehlinger and Justin Tucker played their high school ball. Greathouse is going to draw more attention over the coming couple of years and the earlier you can get in on a player like this, the better.