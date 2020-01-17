Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Four-Star Tight End

Texas continued its recent moves on the recruiting trail by offering four-star tight end Dametrious Crownover.

The Grandview, Texas standout is highly touted on the recruiting trail for good reason. At 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds he already possesses Division I size just halfway through his junior year.

Crownover is more than just big and strong though. The two-sport star also excels on the basketball court, showing off an understanding for leverage that will serve him well in the red zone for whichever program manages to land his services.

He has offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Michigan and a host of other top-flight FBS programs.

Crownover currently plays on both sides of the ball, but most believe his height and athleticism will eventually take him to tight end and offense full time at the next level, where is currently ranked the No.5 tight end, No. 25 player in the state and No. 143 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247 Sports.

Texas is extremely likely to take at least one (and maybe two) tight ends in the 2021 class after landing none in 2020.

Cade Brewer will be a senior next season. Texas also has sophomore Reese Leitao and freshmen Jared Wiley and Brayden Liebrock on the roster right now.

It won't be easy for Texas to land the in-state talent with so many big-name programs sniffing around. In particular, the Longhorns will have to overcome Texas A & M, where Crownover has already made a handful of unofficial visits.

However, there is plenty of time for Texas to court the Grandview athlete and convince him to spend his college years on the Forty Acres.