LonghornMaven
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Four-Star Tight End

Chris Dukes

Texas continued its recent moves on the recruiting trail by offering four-star tight end Dametrious Crownover. 

The Grandview, Texas standout is highly touted on the recruiting trail for good reason. At 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds he already possesses Division I size just halfway through his junior year. 

Crownover is more than just big and strong though. The two-sport star also excels on the basketball court, showing off an understanding for leverage that will serve him well in the red zone for whichever program manages to land his services. 

He has offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Michigan and a host of other top-flight FBS programs. 

Crownover currently plays on both sides of the ball, but most believe his height and athleticism will eventually take him to tight end and offense full time at the next level, where is currently ranked the No.5 tight end, No. 25 player in the state and No. 143 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247 Sports. 

Texas is extremely likely to take at least one (and maybe two) tight ends in the 2021 class after landing none in 2020. 

Cade Brewer will be a senior next season. Texas also has sophomore Reese Leitao and freshmen Jared Wiley and Brayden Liebrock on the roster right now. 

It won't be easy for Texas to land the in-state talent with so many big-name programs sniffing around. In particular, the Longhorns will have to overcome Texas A&M, where Crownover has already made a handful of unofficial visits. 

However, there is plenty of time for Texas to court the Grandview athlete and convince him to spend his college years on the Forty Acres. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: What Does Baylor's Potential Dave Aranda Hire Mean for the Big 12?

The LSU defensive coordinator could help the Bears continue to be a tough out for years to come

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Podcast: The State of Texas Football Following Bowl Win, Coaching Changes

How much stock should fans take in the Alamo Bowl win over Utah? Which coaching change do we like best?

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer In-State Offensive Tackle

Longhorns officially throw their hat in the ring in the derby to land Magnolia's Matthew Wykoff

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Stan Drayton Expected to Return as RB Coach

Multiple outlets are reporting running backs coach Stan Drayton will be back at Texas after interviewing with the Dallas Cowboys

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Finish Season Ranked No. 25

Texas jumps back into the final AP poll after throttling Utah in bowl game

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Earl Campbell ranked No. 7 in ESPN’s 150 Greatest Players

The Longhorn Legend was the 1977 Heisman Trophy winner, a two-time All-American and three-time All-SWC selection at Texas.

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Hire New Linebackers Coach, co-DC

Coleman Hutzler will serve as the team's new linebacker's coach and co-defensive coordinator

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Find New Wide Receivers Coach

Former Kansas State offensive coordinator Andre Coleman has agreed to join the Texas staff

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Hire New Cornerbacks Coach

Former Rutgers CB coach Jay Valai will join the Texas staff

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Left off Four-Star Receiver's Top Five

Aledo's JoJo Earle's offer list is drawing attention from a who's who list of blueblood programs

Chris Dukes