Texas Football: Longhorns Offer In-State Four-Star Quarterback

Texas offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Yurcich reached out to Lubbkock Coronado quarterback Sawyer Robertson this week with a scholarship offer.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound prospect from the Texas Panhandle is currently rated the No. 10 pro-style quarterback, No. 26 in the state of Texas and No. 150 overall in the 2021 class by 247 Sports.

This is the first signal caller offer for Yurcich, who helped recruit standout players like Mason Rudolph and Spencer Sanders while at Oklahoma State and played a role in shaping Ohio State's Justin Fields into one of the best quarterbacks in all of college football last year.

From his film Robertson isn't the threat in the run game of a player like Fields (or even Sam Ehlinger), but has enough athleticism to extend plays and throws one one of the better deep balls of any quarterback in the class - a hallmark of Yurcich's scheme.

One ringing endorsement for Robertson's skill set comes from Mike Leach, who was recruiting him at Washington State. Leach already thrown his hat in the ring with a scholarship offer since arriving on campus at Mississippi State.

Robertson also holds offers from SMU, North Texas and Wisconsin among other schools.

Some may raise an eyebrow at this move considering Texas already has a committed quarterback in the 2021 class in Jalen Milroe, but Texas head coach Tom Herman has shown many times in the past he is willing to take multiple quarterbacks in the same year, something several other programs tend to shy away from.