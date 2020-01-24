LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer In-State Four-Star Quarterback

Chris Dukes

Texas offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Yurcich reached out to Lubbkock Coronado quarterback Sawyer Robertson this week with a scholarship offer. 

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound prospect from the Texas Panhandle is currently rated the No. 10 pro-style quarterback, No. 26 in the state of Texas and No. 150 overall in the 2021 class by 247 Sports. 

This is the first signal caller offer for Yurcich, who helped recruit standout players like Mason Rudolph and Spencer Sanders while at Oklahoma State and played a role in shaping Ohio State's Justin Fields into one of the best quarterbacks in all of college football last year. 

From his film Robertson isn't the threat in the run game of a player like Fields (or even Sam Ehlinger), but has enough athleticism to extend plays and throws one one of the better deep balls of any quarterback in the class - a hallmark of Yurcich's scheme. 

One ringing endorsement for Robertson's skill set comes from Mike Leach, who was recruiting him at Washington State. Leach already thrown his hat in the ring with a scholarship offer since arriving on campus at Mississippi State. 

Robertson also holds offers from SMU, North Texas and Wisconsin among other schools. 

Some may raise an eyebrow at this move considering Texas already has a committed quarterback in the 2021 class in Jalen Milroe, but Texas head coach Tom Herman has shown many times in the past he is willing to take multiple quarterbacks in the same year, something several other programs tend to shy away from. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Longhorns Add Wyoming, Texas State to Future Football Schedules

The Longhorns and Bobcats will meet for the first time since 1930

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer 2022 Cornerback

Texas extends a scholarship offer to Denton Ryan's Austin Jordan

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Any Concern Over Recent D-lineman Transfers?

Should Texas fans worry about losing a pair of senior contributors in the trenches?

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Making Late Push for 2020 Receiver

Texas has offered three-star wide receiver Savion Williams just two weeks before National Signing Day

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Kyle Shanahan's Journey to Super Bowl Head Coach Began on the Forty Acres

The 49ers coach is trying to replicate a feat no Texas grad has done since Tom Landry

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Former UT DC Todd Orlando Likely Headed to USC

The news comes just two months after Orlando was hired at Texas Tech to be the team's linebacker's coach

Chris Dukes

by

Circpro

Texas Football: 2020 CB Target Chooses Miami over Longhorns

Texas is still searching for another 2020 cornerback after Isaiah Dunson commits to Miami

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Longhorns' upset against Kansas bid comes up short

Jayhawks' 8-0 run down the stretch put the game out of reach

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Officially Hire Former OU Staffer Jay Boulware

Boulware will join the Longhorns staff as the tight ends coach and special teams coordinator

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Make SI's 'Way too Early Top 25'

Texas comes in at No. 21 on the strength of a dominant bowl win, large group of returning starters

Chris Dukes