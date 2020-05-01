Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Nation's No. 1 JUCO Player

Texas has extended an offer to No. 1 junior college prospect De'Jahn Warren as ranked by both Rivals and 247Sports.

Warren is currently playing his junior college football at Lackawanna Community College in Scranton Pa. (yes, that Scranton).

Warren has offers from Maryland, Oklahoma, Penn State, Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Hawaii,, Louisville, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, Rutgers, Temple, Tennessee, Texas A & M, Utah, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Arkansas State, Delaware State and UMass.

Watching his film: It's easy to see how much Warren has grown up during one season in the junior college ranks. the JUCO ranks have helped focus his raw athleticism and aggressiveness into a potentially-elite cornerback. Not only does he appear to be the fastest player on the field on nearly every play, but he's as hard a hitter as you are going to find for the cornerback position. His high motor and penchant for physicality have him making plays on the opposite side of the field in the run game sometimes. He was a JUCO All American as a freshman.

Where Texas stands: Many experts are forecasting Warren to end up at Penn State with Oklahoma and Maryland also in the mix, but this talented prospect could probably go to any school in the country he chooses. It's rare to find such a plug-and-play ready defensive player from the junior college ranks and teams are lining up for his services. The Texas coaching staff has some connections to the Northeast with both Chris Ash and Jay Valai and they will have to work their magic to get Warren's attention in a crowded recruiting race.

