LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Nation's No. 1 JUCO Player

Chris Dukes

Texas has extended an offer to No. 1 junior college prospect De'Jahn Warren as ranked by both Rivals and 247Sports. 

Warren is currently playing his junior college football at Lackawanna Community College in Scranton Pa. (yes, that Scranton). 

Warren has offers from Maryland, Oklahoma, Penn State, Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Hawaii,, Louisville, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, Rutgers, Temple, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Utah, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Arkansas State, Delaware State and UMass. 

Watching his film: It's easy to see how much Warren has grown up during one season in the junior college ranks. the JUCO ranks have helped focus his raw athleticism and aggressiveness into a potentially-elite cornerback. Not only does he appear to be the fastest player on the field on nearly every play, but he's as hard a hitter as you are going to find for the cornerback position. His high motor and penchant for physicality have him making plays on the opposite side of the field in the run game sometimes. He was a JUCO All American as a freshman.

Where Texas stands: Many experts are forecasting Warren to end up at Penn State with Oklahoma and Maryland also in the mix, but this talented prospect could probably go to any school in the country he chooses. It's rare to find such a plug-and-play ready defensive player from the junior college ranks and teams are lining up for his services. The Texas coaching staff has some connections to the Northeast with both Chris Ash and Jay Valai and they will have to work their magic to get Warren's attention in a crowded recruiting race. 

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Longhorns: Underpaid or Overpaid? Part 1 - Kenny Vaccaro

Are these Longhorns making what they are worth in the NFL?

Tomer Barazani

My Texas Tailgate to be held on Friday

Texas Athletics to host all-day virtual celebration on Friday, May 1.

Longhorn Country Staff

Longhorns Get Late Surprise as 2020 CB Falls into Texas' Lap Nearly 3 Months After Signing Day

Texas had resigned itself to just one cornerback in the class before four-star prospect Jahdae Barron popped onto the scene in mid-April.

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Four-Star 2020 Cornerback Jahdae Barron Commits to Longhorns

Barron originally signed with Baylor last December, but was released from his national letter of intent

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Herman Strikes Gold Again in the Transfer Market

Tarik Black has a chance to excel on the Forty Acres

Tomer Barazani

by

Tbsports

Texas Football: Duvernay Enters NFL With a 'Chip on My Shoulder'

The Texas receiver is ready to prove his worth in Baltimore

Tomer Barazani

Texas Football: Longhorns Land Grad Transfer Receiver Tarik Black

The Michigan receiver made the announcement Tuesday evening via a post on Instagram.

Chris Dukes

by

Tomerbarazani

Texas Football: Twitter Reacts to Addition of Tarik Black

Longhorn fans took to social media to voice their happiness in landing the former U.S. Army All American

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Will be a Big Winner in When New NCAA Name and Likeness Rules Come Down

Austin is the biggest major city without a professional sports team from the big four leagues, making it ripe for opportunities for future Texas players

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Tarik Black is a Perfect Scheme Fit for Texas

The Longhorns have turned tall, athletic receivers into starts in the past

Chris Dukes