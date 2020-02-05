Texas Football: Longhorns Set Spring Football Game Date

Texas will play its annual Orange-White scrimmage on April 25 this season.

The game will remain in prime time, but the date has been pushed back from last year's mid-April affair.

The spring game will the only opportunity the public gets to see the team go full speed over until the season and provides Texas fans with an opportunity to see what should be a different-looking Texas team with two new coordinators and a slew of new coaches.

Texas head coach Tom Herman parted ways with offensive coordinator Tim Beck and defensive coordinator Todd Orlando after a disappointing 8-5 campaign.

The positions were filled over the past couple of months with Mike Yurcich taking over offensive playcalling duties and Chris Ash coming in to call the defense.

Several other position coaches were also changed including receivers coach (Andre Coleman in for Drew Merhinger), tight ends and special teams (Jay Boulware in for Darek Warehime), linebackers (Coleman Hutzler in for Todd Orlando), safeties (Chris Ash in for Craig Naivar) and cornerbacks (Jay Valai in for Jason Washington).

While the Longhorns replace a ton of coaches, they will also bring back a slew of starters from last year's squad. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger highlights a list of 15 returners from the 2019 team with many more on the two-deep that had to step in at one point last year as a starter due to injury.

The Longhorns open the 2020 season on Sept. 5 when South Florida comes to town at DKR Memorial Stadium.