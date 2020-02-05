LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Longhorns Set Spring Football Game Date

Chris Dukes

Texas will play its annual Orange-White scrimmage on April 25 this season. 

The game will remain in prime time, but the date has been pushed back from last year's mid-April affair. 

The spring game will the only opportunity the public gets to see the team go full speed over until the season and provides Texas fans with an opportunity to see what should be a different-looking Texas team with two new coordinators and a slew of new coaches. 

Texas head coach Tom Herman parted ways with offensive coordinator Tim Beck and defensive coordinator Todd Orlando after a disappointing 8-5 campaign. 

The positions were filled over the past couple of months with Mike Yurcich taking over offensive playcalling duties and Chris Ash coming in to call the defense. 

Several other position coaches were also changed including receivers coach (Andre Coleman in for Drew Merhinger), tight ends and special teams (Jay Boulware in for Darek Warehime), linebackers (Coleman Hutzler in for Todd Orlando), safeties (Chris Ash in for Craig Naivar) and cornerbacks (Jay Valai in for Jason Washington). 

While the Longhorns replace a ton of coaches, they will also bring back a slew of starters from last year's squad. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger highlights a list of 15 returners from the 2019 team with many more on the two-deep that had to step in at one point last year as a starter due to injury. 

The Longhorns open the 2020 season on Sept. 5 when South Florida comes to town at DKR Memorial Stadium. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Jerry Jones' Grandson Commits to Longhorns

Paxton Anderson will join the Texas team as a preferred walk-on

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Make Cut for Top OL (Watch Highlights)

Four-star guard Bryce Foster includes Texas in his top five

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Four Former Longhorns Have a Shot at a Super Bowl Ring Tomorrow

There has been a Longhorn on 12 of the last 15 Super Bowl-winning teams

Chris Dukes

by

Banner1231

Texas Basketball: Jayhawks Ride Second-Half Surge to Win over UT

Texas hung tough for the first half, but the powerful Kansas offense was too much in Lawrence

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Signing Day Preview Part IV (Watch Highlights)

Can Texas make up serious ground with Savion Williams?

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Signing Day Preview Part III (Watch Highlights)

Longhorns are making a late push for Ennis Rakestraw. Will it be enough?

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Signing Day Preview Part II (Watch Highlights)

Former commit Princely Umanmielen is still in play

Chris Dukes

Texas football: Longhorns Signing Day Preview Part I (Watch Highlights)

Texas has a chance to add some major pieces on Wednesday

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Report: Longhorn Linebacker No Longer in Transfer Portal

Multiple outlets are reporting that Texas linebacker Juwan Mitchell is no longer in the transfer portal

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Mailbag: Where Will Whittington Play? Super Bowl Pick?

We answer your questions

Chris Dukes