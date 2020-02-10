LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Mack Brown Sends Message to Bob Stoop Ahead of XFL Debut

Chris Dukes

Mack Brown took time to record a video wishing Bob Stoops well ahead of Stoops' XFL debut yesterday with the Dallas Renegades. 

"Bob, good luck this season. Football is better with you on the sideline. Go get ’em man and have fun. Good luck," Brown said in a video released by the Dallas Renegades on Twitter. 

Brown and Stoops had a legendary rivalry over 15 years as opposing head coaches with Stoops holding a 9-6 advantage. 

Stoops' Oklahoma teams dominated the early 2000s in the rivalry before Browns 2005 Longhorns broke through with a 45-12 victory over the Sooners on the way to a national championship. Texas would go on to win four of the next five Red River Rivalry meetings. 

Brown's final game against Stoops was a surprising 36-20 upset of the Sooners to send the Texas coaching legend out with a win against Oklahoma. 

Texas fans will recognize at least one name on the Renegades roster in former Longhorn receiver Jerrod Heard. As a freshman Heard broke Vince Young's school record for most total yards in a game with 527 total yards against Cal in a shootout loss to current NFL quarterback Jared Goff. He went on to become a contributor as a receiver during his final two seasons on the Forty Acres. 

Heard finished his Texas career with 1,232 yards and five touchdowns passing and 45 receptions for 425 yards and four touchdowns receiving. 

The Dallas Renegades lost their XFL season opener to the St. Louis Battlehawks 15-9. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: A Look at Longhorns in the NFL

These former Texas players had big seasons at the next level

Tomer Barazani

Texas Basketball: Longhorns Get Shot at No. 1 Baylor on Monday

Texas has a chance to get the program's first ever-win over a top-ranked team

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Loss to Tech Puts Tournament Hopes on the Ropes

Texas is going to need some upsets to get into the NCAA Tournament at this point

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Red Raiders Swat Away Horns for Road Win

Texas led by as many as 16 in the first half, but couldn't hold on in a 62-57 loss

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Three Things to Know About New Texas Defensive Line Coach Mark Hagen

The new defensive line coach may be an Indiana native, but his Texas ties run deep

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Vince Young Pens Heartfelt Letter in Players Tribune

The Texas legend talks growing up, his playing career and special relationship with Steve McNair

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Thoughts on the UT Recruiting Class

Collins is a solid addition what could be a difference-making group

Tomer Barazani

Texas Football: Report: Longhorns Closing in on Defensive Line Coach Hire

Indiana's Mark Hagen is widely respected among coaching circles, particularly for his recruiting ability

Chris Dukes

by

ColtBennett

Texas Football: Longhorns Pass OU in Final Recruiting Rankings

Signing day surge lifts Longhorns into top 10 according to 247 Sports

Chris Dukes

by

Davis1123

Texas Football: Sleeper Hits in the 2020 Recruiting Class

These players aren't making the big headlines on signing day, but they could over the course of their Texas career

Chris Dukes

by

UT1975