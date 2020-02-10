Texas Football: Mack Brown Sends Message to Bob Stoop Ahead of XFL Debut

Mack Brown took time to record a video wishing Bob Stoops well ahead of Stoops' XFL debut yesterday with the Dallas Renegades.

"Bob, good luck this season. Football is better with you on the sideline. Go get ’em man and have fun. Good luck," Brown said in a video released by the Dallas Renegades on Twitter.

Brown and Stoops had a legendary rivalry over 15 years as opposing head coaches with Stoops holding a 9-6 advantage.

Stoops' Oklahoma teams dominated the early 2000s in the rivalry before Browns 2005 Longhorns broke through with a 45-12 victory over the Sooners on the way to a national championship. Texas would go on to win four of the next five Red River Rivalry meetings.

Brown's final game against Stoops was a surprising 36-20 upset of the Sooners to send the Texas coaching legend out with a win against Oklahoma.

Texas fans will recognize at least one name on the Renegades roster in former Longhorn receiver Jerrod Heard. As a freshman Heard broke Vince Young's school record for most total yards in a game with 527 total yards against Cal in a shootout loss to current NFL quarterback Jared Goff. He went on to become a contributor as a receiver during his final two seasons on the Forty Acres.

Heard finished his Texas career with 1,232 yards and five touchdowns passing and 45 receptions for 425 yards and four touchdowns receiving.

The Dallas Renegades lost their XFL season opener to the St. Louis Battlehawks 15-9.