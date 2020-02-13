Texas Football: Mailbag: Which coach impressed most during a busy day of interviews?

It's time again to open up the mailbag and answer some of your questions after a busy week in Longhorn football.

Which assistant coach impressed you most during the press conference yesterday?

I'll give two answers here. As far as the new coordinators go I would say Chris Ash left a solid impression. Ash's confidence jumps out quickly when you talk to him and his repeated use of the word "championship-caliber" has to sound good to Texas fans.

Ash didn't make any promises on results, but he did make it a point to embrace the high expectations that come with a job like Texas. His defense will give the Longhorns a chance to think a little less and play a little faster going into 2020 and that has to be considered a good thing.

Of the new position coaches, you can't help but enjoy Jay Valai's energy. He's a guy who clearly has no problem presenting himself in front of reporters and you can see a charisma there that kids on the recruiting trail are going to be instantly drawn to. Couple that with his Texas high school background and he'll have a chance to snag some talent for the Longhorns sooner rather than later.

Which position change do you think will work out best?

I really like Overshown moving down to will linebacker. His cover skills are going to make him a four-down defender and he's always had the physicality needed to be a factor in the run game.

I would suspect that he will add a few pounds to his frame in strength and conditioning in the coming months and become a little harder to push around.

What happened with Lake McRee's decommitment?

Asking around, this appears to be a case of a kid wanting to test the waters a little more coupled with a ton of depth at the tight end position for Texas.

I mean, a Lake Travis kid wanting to see some college campuses a little farther away than Austin, Texas makes sense, especially when Alabama starts calling you.

Is there any salvaging this basketball season or is it a lost cause?

I think the most frustrating thing for Texas fans watching this team is the fact that it does have the potential to make a run. The talent is there. This is a team that led at halftime at Allen Fieldhouse, gave No. 1 Baylor a run for its money for a little over a half and probably should have beaten Texas Tech at home last weekend.

All that said, yes, I think there's still a chance, but it's almost Lloyd Christmas from Dumb and Dumber odds at this point.