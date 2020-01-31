LonghornsCountry
Texas Football: Major UT Recruiting Target Headed to Austin this Weekend for Visit

Chris Dukes

Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw is visiting the Forty Acres just a few days days before National Signing Day. 

The 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback from Duncanville, Texas has jumped up recruiting boards over the past few months, drawing scholarship offers from the likes of Alabama, Miami, South Carolina, Georgia, Arkansas and Alabama. 

The three-star prospect has gained national attention thanks to the big names that have been sniffing around the Longview campus. 

Texas threw its hat into the ring on Jan. 10, just three days before hiring new cornerbacks coach Jay Valai. 

It appears Valai is making quick inroads with Rakestraw. He tagged the Texas assistant in his recent Twitter update announcing his visit to Austin. 

Texas has been working hard on the recruiting trail to bring in one more cornerback for this class. Currently, the only commitment is from Kitan Crawford, who signed with Texas in December. 

The Longhorns were a bit late to the game in Rakestraw's recruitment and the experts tend to think that Alabama is currently out in front in the derby for landing his services, but getting an in-state recruit on campus the weekend before signing day has to be considered a big win and a positive sign for Texas. 

It's almost certain that Texas will roll out the red carpet and pull out all the stops in an attempt to leave a lasting impression on Rakestraw as the hours tick down to his official signing day decision. 

What do you think? 

Can the Longhorns swoop in and land Rakestraw's services? If not, would you like to see them hit up the transfer portal for another cornerback? Sound off in the comments below and make your voice heard.  

