LonghornMaven
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Mike Yurcich Named Texas Offensive Coordinator

Chris Dukes

Texas has its next guy at offensive coordinator as Mike Yurcich was officially announced in the position by the university today. 

Most recently the quarterback's coach at Ohio State, Yurcich helped mentor Heisman finalist Justin Fields and lead the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff. 

Reports had surfaced that Texas had narrowed its offensive coordinator search down to Yurcich as early as last week, but nothing official could come down until after the Buckeyes had been eliminated from the playoff and concluded their season. 

“I talked with a number of coaches as we tried to find the best fit at offensive coordinator, and Mike is a guy who really stood out,” Tom Herman said. “I’ve admired his work for many years, he’s very highly regarded and respected in the coaching world, and in talking at length with him, I was extremely impressed with what he’ll bring to our staff. He knows our conference well from his time at Oklahoma State and, including the run he had with Ohio State this year, has played a big part in some of the nation’s best offenses for the past several years. All of that said, what impresses me most about him is how he works with and develops players and the creative ways he utilizes all of his weapons on offense.”

Before Ohio State Yurcich served as Oklahoma State's offensive coordinator and playcaller from 2013-18. He held the same position at Division II schools Edinboro and Shippensburg. 

Under his direction Oklahoma State averaged 38 points per game and appeared in two New Year's Six Bowls. He was intergral in the development of current NFL quarterback Mason Rudolph. 

“When looking at offensive coordinator positions, Texas is a no-brainer career move,” Yurcich said. “I’m excited to work with coach Herman and the entire staff. Having recruited the state of Texas, and having coordinated in the Big 12, I’m excited and proud to represent UT Football as its next offensive coordinator.” 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Young Players Take Big Strides in Bowl Practices

Chris Dukes

Herman lauds development from younger players

Texas Football: Video of the Longhorns First Alamo Bowl Practice

Chris Dukes

Texas preps for the Alamo Bowl showdown against Utah

Texas Football: Alamo Bowl Practice Report

Chris Dukes

We have a live report from the Texas Longhorns' first Alamo Bowl practice.

Texas Football: Derek Kerstetter to Tackle Tough Task in Front of Hometown Crowd

Chris Dukes

The San Antonio Reagan product grew up attending the Alamo Bowl game

Texas Football: Video Report: Texas Arrives in San Antonio for Alamo Bowl

Chris Dukes

The Longhorns have made the trip south to San Antonio for the Alamo Bowl

Texas Football: Collin Johnson expected to be a full-go for Alamo Bowl

Chris Dukes

Texas head coach Tom Herman says the Longhorn wide receiver is 'running around great'

Texas Football: Utah Coach, Players Praise Texas

Chris Dukes

Kyle Whittingham and players had nothing but kind words for the Longhorn offense during his first press conference in San Antonio

Texas Football: The Latest on the Offensive Coordinator Search

Chris Dukes

When can we expect news on the Longhorns' current vacancies?

Is the Big 12 Getting Enough Respect Ahead of Bowl Season?

Chris Dukes

The conference's six bowl teams are all underdogs, so why is the national perception so low?

Texas Football: Coaches Put in 'Yoaman's Work' to Keep 2020 Recruiting Class Together

Chris Dukes

With staff changes coming just two days after the end of the season several new coaches had to hit the road