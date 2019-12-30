Texas Football: Mike Yurcich Named Texas Offensive Coordinator

Texas has its next guy at offensive coordinator as Mike Yurcich was officially announced in the position by the university today.

Most recently the quarterback's coach at Ohio State, Yurcich helped mentor Heisman finalist Justin Fields and lead the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff.

Reports had surfaced that Texas had narrowed its offensive coordinator search down to Yurcich as early as last week, but nothing official could come down until after the Buckeyes had been eliminated from the playoff and concluded their season.

“I talked with a number of coaches as we tried to find the best fit at offensive coordinator, and Mike is a guy who really stood out,” Tom Herman said. “I’ve admired his work for many years, he’s very highly regarded and respected in the coaching world, and in talking at length with him, I was extremely impressed with what he’ll bring to our staff. He knows our conference well from his time at Oklahoma State and, including the run he had with Ohio State this year, has played a big part in some of the nation’s best offenses for the past several years. All of that said, what impresses me most about him is how he works with and develops players and the creative ways he utilizes all of his weapons on offense.”

Before Ohio State Yurcich served as Oklahoma State's offensive coordinator and playcaller from 2013-18. He held the same position at Division II schools Edinboro and Shippensburg.

Under his direction Oklahoma State averaged 38 points per game and appeared in two New Year's Six Bowls. He was intergral in the development of current NFL quarterback Mason Rudolph.

“When looking at offensive coordinator positions, Texas is a no-brainer career move,” Yurcich said. “I’m excited to work with coach Herman and the entire staff. Having recruited the state of Texas, and having coordinated in the Big 12, I’m excited and proud to represent UT Football as its next offensive coordinator.”