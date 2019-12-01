Texas has parted ways with offensive coordinator Tim Beck.

In an emailed statement from Tom Herman and the athletics department, the university confirmed several staff changes.

Three assistant coaches who have been with the staff since Herman took over at Texas for the 2017 season have been relieved of their duties. Those coaches are defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Todd Orlando, pass game coordinator/outside receivers coach Drew Mehringer and inside receivers coach Corby Meekins. Orlando and Mehringer will no longer be with the staff, while Meekins will no longer serve as an assistant coach, but will continue on for the immediate future in an administrative capacity.

“After taking time, looking back and evaluating the season in its totality, I am very disappointed in our performance in a number of areas in 2019,” Herman said. “7-5 will never be our standard at Texas and I take full responsibility for any and all of our shortcomings and know we need to do a better job coaching across the board. With that said, I do believe the future is very bright, have decided to make some changes to our staff as we head into bowl preparation and look to finish strong in the final weeks of fall recruiting.”

Like Herman, Beck is a member of the Urban Meyer coaching tree, succeeding Herman as offensive coordinator at Ohio State from 2015-16. He was hired to run the Texas offense in 2017, but was relieved of playcalling duties last season.

While Texas finished in the top 30 in scoring offense, the team's struggles moving the ball were a big part of a late-season slide for the Longhorns. Texas dropped back-to-back games (Iowa State and Baylor) in which the team averaged less than 17 points per game.

Herman has indicated the program would be in "major evaluation mode" following the season and these reported staff changes - just two days after Texas' season finale against Texas Tech - would easily follow that timeline.

While there is no official word on who the Longhorns would bring in to take over Beck's (and Orlando's) roles, names that have quickly moved to the front include LSU's Joe Brady. Brady is likely to be in high demand this offseason after transforming the stagnant Tiger offense int a juggernaut and Joe Burrow into a Heisman Trophy frontrunner.

