Texas Football: Offensive Staff Changes, Who's Gone, Who's Staying and Who's Still Up in the Air?

Chris Dukes

With two new coordinators on the Forty Acres, changes have been coming hard and fast. News is changing quickly, but here's everything we know so far. The first part of this two-part series will involve the offense. 

San Drayton: Running backs coach and run-game coordinator 

Status: Up in the air. The Texas running backs coach who was largely responsible for bringing five-star running back Bijan Robinson to Texas is at the very least looking around. Word has it he has interviewed with the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams, but he hasn't made a decision yet. Drayton was one of the coaches many in the know believed would be retained once all the smoke had cleared from all these staff changes, but at this point, it's possible Texas could be replacing him as well. Don't be surprised if we have news one way or the other by this time next week. 

Herb Hand: Offensive line coach 

Status: Likely to stay. Of all the offensive assistants, Hand's return seems the most likely. The Longhorn brass has been more than impressed with Hand's ability to recruit, develop and prepare offensive linemen during his tenure on the Forty Acres. 

Corby Meekins: Receivers coach 

Status: Likely to stay, but role unknown. Meekins was reassigned when the ax dropped back in early December to what the university has called an "administrative role'. The role does not involve on-field coaching. 

Drew Mehringer: Receivers coach

Status: Gone. Mehringer's status was made completely clear back in early december when he was outright let go by the program. He has since landed a job at FAU as co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach. 

Derek Warehime: Tight ends coach/special teams coordinator 

Status: Gone. Warehime survived the original coaching purge, but made opportunity eventually knocked in the form of an offensive coordinator role at New Mexico. The move not only leaves Texas looking for another tight ends coach but means that all three sides of the ball will have new leaders in 2020. 

