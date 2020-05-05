LonghornsCountry
Chris Dukes

The Texas board of Regents is set to approve raises for two Texas assistants and strength coach Yancy McKnight. 

Offensive line coach Herb Hand is set to make $700,000 next year, while running backs coach Stan Drayton will be bumped up to $650,000. McKnight's salary will jump up to $510,000 according to information obtained by the Austin American Statesman. 

Hand and Drayton were two of the few holdovers from last year's staff as the Longhorns brought in eight new assistant coaches including a new offensive coordinator in Mike Yurcich and new defensive coordinato rin Chris Ash. 

Hand's work in recruiting and developing offensive line talent has been easy to spot on for the Longhorns, who have gone from the lower half of the Big 12 in rushing yards per carry to a spot on the Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll this past season. 

Drayton's raise was likely based on his ability in turning Roschon Johnson from a third-string quarterback into a high-upside running back prospect on short notice. He also landed one of the biggest recruits in the nation in five-star back Bijan Robinson this past recruiting season. At least two NFL teams showed interest in hiring Drayton in the offseason, which also may have led to a pay bump. 

In addition to these two raises the board of regents is also expected to set the salaries for all the new assistant coach hires in the program.

