Texas Football: Princely Umanmielen Chooses Florida Over Texas

Former Texas Longhorn commit Princely Umanmielen is headed to Florida.

The No 9 strong-side defensive end in the 2019 class, the 6-foot-4, the 249-pound four-star prospect has the kind of frame that could pack on some serious muscle and make him even more of a force at the next level.

Umanmielen was a unique case for Texas. He was a surprise commitment to the Longhorns at one point, but backed out of his initial verbal pledge and re-opened his recruitment.

It seemed like Baylor was the next landing spot for the Manor, Texas star, but the Bears' coaching change opened the door for other schools to jump back into the game late. However, it was Florida that ended up capturing Umanmielen's interest in the end.

Missing out on a high school star playing so close to the Forty Acres hurts (especially considering he was committed at one time), but Texas fans can easily console themselves with the fact they landed five-star defensive lineman Alfred Collins on the same day - also from the Austin area.

Texas' defensive line class was one of the best in recent memory with Collins, Prince Dorbah and Vernon Broughton all headed to the Forty Acres.

In a year where the defensive line talent in the state was particularly plentiful, Texas was able to score some major head-to-head recruiting wins against the likes of rivals Oklahoma and Texas A & M, an even bigger victory considering Texas' defensive staff was in flux through much of the last two months.