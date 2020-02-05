LonghornsCountry
Texas Football: Princely Umanmielen Chooses Florida Over Texas

Chris Dukes

Former Texas Longhorn commit Princely Umanmielen is headed to Florida. 

The No 9 strong-side defensive end in the 2019 class, the 6-foot-4, the 249-pound four-star prospect has the kind of frame that could pack on some serious muscle and make him even more of a force at the next level.

Umanmielen was a unique case for Texas. He was a surprise commitment to the Longhorns at one point, but backed out of his initial verbal pledge and re-opened his recruitment.

It seemed like Baylor was the next landing spot for the Manor, Texas star, but the Bears' coaching change opened the door for other schools to jump back into the game late. However, it was Florida that ended up capturing Umanmielen's interest in the end. 

Missing out on a high school star playing so close to the Forty Acres hurts (especially considering he was committed at one time), but Texas fans can easily console themselves with the fact they landed five-star defensive lineman Alfred Collins on the same day - also from the Austin area. 

Texas' defensive line class was one of the best in recent memory with Collins, Prince Dorbah and Vernon Broughton all headed to the Forty Acres. 

In a year where the defensive line talent in the state was particularly plentiful, Texas was able to score some major head-to-head recruiting wins against the likes of rivals Oklahoma and Texas A&M, an even bigger victory considering Texas' defensive staff was in flux through much of the last two months. 

Texas Football: Report: Longhorns Closing in on Defensive Line Coach Hire

Indiana's Mark Hagen is widely respected among coaching circles, particularly for his recruiting ability

Chris Dukes

by

ColtBennett

Texas Football: Thoughts on the UT Recruiting Class

Collins is a solid addition what could be a difference-making group

Tomer Barazani

Texas Football: Herman Comments on Two Signing Day Additions

The Longhorns add two key pieces to their 2020 class

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Five-Star DL Alfred Collins Choses Longhorns

Collins chose between Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Four-Star Kelvontay Dixon Officially Signs With Texas

The Carthage, Texas standout is the brother of current Texas running back Keaontay Ingram

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Miss Out on Cornerback Target

Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw signs with Missouri

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns: Watch: UT AD Embraces High Expectations

Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte says athletics programs need to embrace the role of 'Goliath'

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Four-Star Athlete Commits Hours Before Signing Day

Texas gets commitment from four-star athlete Kelvontay Dixon

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Jerry Jones' Grandson Commits to Longhorns

Paxton Anderson will join the Texas team as a preferred walk-on

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Set Spring Football Game Date

Texas will play its annual Orange-White game on April 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Chris Dukes