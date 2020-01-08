LonghornMaven
Texas Football: Report: Former UT Defensive Coordinator Todd Orlando Headed to Texas Tech

Chris Dukes

Many outlets are reporting that former Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando is heading to Texas Tech. 

Orlando is reuniting with Matt Wells. Wells hired Orlando to be his defensive coordinator back in 2013 when he took the head coaching job at Utah State. The two combined to go 19-13 during their time together with the Aggies. 

"T.O. and I are very good friends, it's no secret," Matt Wells told reporters before the Longhorns played the Red Raiders in November. 

 Texas parted ways with Orlando just two days after the conclusion of the 2019 regular season. Head coach Tom Herman cited a need to make changes following a disappointing 8-5 campaign as the reason Orlando - along with offensive coordinator Tim Beck and several other staffers - were being either reassigned or fired outright. 

Orlando will be the assistant head coach and linebackers coach. Keith Patterson will continue to serve as the team's defensive coordinator, per reports.

Craig Naivar is also departing the Forty Acres and heading to Texas Tech to join Orlando and coach cornerbacks, according to reports. Naivar was the interim defensive coordinator and architect of the game plan that smothered the Utah defense 38-10 in the Alamo Bowl. 

This makes for an interesting dynamic as Herman will get to go against his former assistant at least once a year should the report hold up. The two coaches were together for the last five seasons and certainly know a thing or two about each other's tendencies. It also keeps Orlando - a dynamite recruiter - in the state of Texas. 

