Texas Football: Report: Longhorns Closing in on Defensive Line Coach Hire

Chris Dukes

Multiple outlets are now reporting that Texas will hire Indiana's Mark Hagen as its next defensive tackles coach. 

Hagen is currently serving as the d-line coach and co-defensive coordinator at Indiana. The Carmel, Ind. native also served on Kevin Sumlin's staff at Texas A&M. 

The Longhorns are expected to make the move sometime shortly after national signing day now that they can pull recruiting coordinator Brian Carrington off the road. 

Carrington has been lending a hand on the recruiting trail since early December when Texas made several staff changes. He has played a major role in keeping the 2020 class together and has been working tirelessly to try and add some last-minute pieces over the last two months. 

Hagen is considered one of the better recruiters in the country by many coaching circles. He helped pull in several talented classes with the Aggies and developed a solid working relationship with Texas high school coaches. Rivals has twice recognized him as one of the top recruiters in the country. 

In his first year back at Indiana he helped the Hoosiers go from No. 31 in the country in sacks up to No. 11. The Hoosiers also allowed 35.3 fewer yards per game in his first season back.  

He'll have some talent to work with at Texas, including Keondre Coburn, who flashed All-Big 12 (and even All-American at times) potential last season. The Longhorns are moving to more of a traditional even, four-man front which should also create opportunities for the defensive tackles to be disruptive. 

Comments (4)
No. 1-4
ColtBennett
ColtBennett

Imagine Coburn with the leash taken off...

Banner1231
Banner1231

Welcome aboard coach!

Davis1123
Davis1123

We're gonna have to move some guys around to put to true defensive tackles on the field.

Smithy
Smithy

Will be nice to have all the positions filled, but man Carrington is a beast on the road.

