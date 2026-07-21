Texas Football's Secret Weapon Isn't The Player You Might Expect

The Texas Longhorns got busy in the transfer portal this offseason in an aggressive effort to build a championship-level after falling well short of College Football Playoff expectations in 2025.

Texas addressed nearly every area of the roster, highlighted by the star-studded additions of players like wide receiver Cam Coleman (Auburn), linebacker Rasheem Biles (Pitt) and runnings backs Raleek Brown (Arizona State) and Hollywood Smothers (NC State) among others.

However, one of Texas' most important portal pickups is hardly the team's flashiest.

Melvin Siani Could Be X-Factor for Texas This Season

The Longhorns were one of many teams to pursue Colorado offensive tackle transfer Jordan Seaton earlier this offseason, but his price was too steep and the entire recruitment was far too much of a headache.

As a result, Texas landed on Wake Forest transfer Melvin Siani, who is set to slide in at starting right tackle opposite of Trevor Goosby this upcoming season. Siani isn't a household name for college football fans, but he will likely become a favorite among the Longhorn faithful when the season is all said and done.

Last year at Wake Forest, Siani tied the team-lead in offensive snaps with 859 while also posting the best pass-blocking grade on the team with an 80.7 and the third-highest total offensive grade with a 72.8, according to PFF.

But while the pass blocking typically gets the most attention from offensive tackles, Siani's run-blocking ability might just set him apart.

College football analyst Landon Tengwall recently broke down some of Siani's run-block tape, and came away impressed. Texas fans that haven't gotten a chance to watch Siani yet will love what the film shows about the team's new starting right tackle.

"Everybody talks about his pass pro, but I love his run game," Tengwall said.

Take a look:

New Texas RT Melvin Siani didn’t transfer to Texas just to protect Arch Manning. Siani also has some legit Run Game tape ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/QEwq7OE675 — LandonTengwall (@LandonTengwall) July 14, 2026

While Goosby will be tasked with protecting Arch Manning's blindside, Siani will be key when it comes to downfield blocking on run plays or quarterback scrambles. He's got the experience, athleticism and proven production to back it up.

There might be a few growing pains. Some irrational Texas fans might call for him to be benched after one holding penalty.

But when the season reaches its most important moments, Siani will be critical for Texas to finally reach those championship expectations.

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