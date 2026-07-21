Texas Longhorns High-Profile NIL Additions Who Need a Huge Camp

The Texas Longhorns are entering what many see as a make-or-break 2026 season that will be defined by whether or not the team can win a national title.

Much of this narrative has been built due to the massive amounts of NIL money Texas spent on both its current players and new transfer portal additions.

But with many of these new players still yet to prove that Texas is getting its money worth, the team's upcoming fall camp will be an important starting point toward doing just that.

Cam Coleman, WR - $3 Million NIL Valuation

This might be obvious to Texas fans, but Coleman will need to close out the fall strong or risk starting the season off slow. And after seeing the way Arch Manning struggled with his receivers to begin the 2025 season, the Longhorns know they can't afford any hiccups early on.

Of course, a similary-poor start for Manning feels unlikely, especially when factoring in a player like Coleman who can make a quarterback's wrongs look right with contested-catch athleticism and a wide target area.

But the offseason hype is coming to an end. It's time for Coleman to go out and prove why he's one of the best players in the country.

Melvin Siani, OT - $850K NIL Valuation

Many Texas fans wanted Colorado transfer Jordan Seaton out of the portal this offseason before the Longhorns landed on Wake Forest offensive tackle Melvin Siani.

Siani has proven production and impressive film to back it up, but he will need to have a solid fall camp in order to get the 2026 season started off on the right foot. A slow start, and Texas fans will quickly be questioning whether or not the Longhorns should have gone all-in to get Seaton.

Siani now has a chance to prove any of those doubters wrong.

Raleek Brown, RB - $1 Million NIL Valuation

Either Brown or new Texas running back Hollywood Smothers could go in this spot, but we'll give the edge to Brown based on his career at Arizona State went.

Though last season was a career-best year for Brown, he missed most of 2024 due to injury. He wil need to have a strong and injury-free camp before heading into Week 1 with hopes of putting together back-to-back healthy and productive seasons.

Consistency is great, but health might be even better. Having a second straight healthy season would go a long way in boosting his confidence even further while also helping Texas reach its ceiling on offense.

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