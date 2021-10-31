Time For Texas-Sized Concern For Steve Sarkisian?

When Texas announced the hiring of Steve Sarkisian, one thing was promised; Change. Sarkisian, fresh off a national title win with Alabama, told fans of the Forty Acres club his team would be an "All Gas, No Breaks" roster in Year 1.

Yes, Sarkisian has lived up to that side of the bargain — for a half. The first half to be exact. Three straight games Texas (4-4, 2-3 Big 12) has held a double-digit lead going into halftime.

Three straight games, the fuel tank rank out before kickoff in the third quarter. The most recent 31-24 loss to No. 16 Baylor though stings. Texas had it won. They should have won.

They didn't. And it's back to the drawing board for Sark.

“That was a tough one to swallow,” Sarkisian said Saturday afternoon. “Anytime you lose a game like that, with a little bit of the trend that we've had now for three consecutive weeks, that's tough, it's tough on our locker room.”

Its the same story, just a different location over the span of the past month. Texas led by double-digits in Dallas against Oklahoma. The Sooners, led by freshman QB Caleb Williams, scored seven straight drives to complete the comeback.

Against Oklahoma State, the Horns led 24-13 following their opening drive in the third quarter. Quarterback Casey Thompson threw two interceptions and the defense allowed Spencer Sanders to chip away at the lead and win by eight.

Baylor (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) was different. They engulfed running back Bijan Robinson behind the line of scrimmage, holding him to season-low 43 yards. The defense pressured Thompson up the middle nearly every snap.

Thompson, who finished 23 of 38 for 278 yards, could have had more than two touchdowns. A drop by wide receiver Josh Moore cost the Horns six points just before the half. Another by Marcus Washington knocked them out of field goal range.

Xavier Worthy, the speedy freshman from California, won his matchup in man coverage during the second quarter. Thompson overshot him by roughly a yard that would have been an easy score.

The Longhorns allowed the Bears to outgained them 427-382, out-rushed them 199-102 and outscored it 21-10 in the final 30 minutes of action. They've been outscored, 75-27 in the past three games.

By the way, they've only scored one touchdown in the second half of each game. The rest came on field goals.

Someone needs to call Phil Connors and see what spell the Horns are currently under.

“History can creep into your head,” Sarkisian said. “And that's something we worked on this week, I thought we were better. But clearly, it wasn't good enough. So we’ve got to stay the course, we got to continue to work, we got to fight through this thing.”

Sarkisian was brought in to fix the mistakes that former head coach Tom Herman couldn't. Herman, who won all four bowl games during his tenure in Austin, finished with 7-plus wins each season.

Herman also finished above .500 in conference games all four years with the Horns. Will Sark get that in Year 1 with only four games left?

Iowa State has had Texas' number the past several years, especially in Ames. West Virginia is looking better each week and just took down the Cyclones. And Kansas State? Anyone see the clinic they put on against TCU at Bill Snyder Stadium?

In reality, Texas fans need to realize the program is under construction. Things will drastically change before the Longhorns make the move over to the SEC (whenever that is) and recruits will be players that fit the system the first-year head coach will implement.

Still, three straight losses in come-from-behind upsets? Sharpen your pitchforks just a tad, Texas. The angry mob is ready to break down the door.

“I’m frustrated for our players because I know what they put into this,” Sarkisian said. “When you don’t ultimately get the result you’re looking for, it’s disheartening for them.”

The season goal of having a rematch against Oklahoma in Arlington is likely over. For now, Texas must continue to win out its way and hope that finally the the second half yips will melt away with time.

For now, this is the reality of Texas football in more ways than one. Since the Mack Brown days, the Horns have been trying to get "back" for good.

They fizzled with Charlie Strong. Herman had moments, but nothing else. And Sark? So far, he's playing himself into a Texas-sized issue.

Start fast, finish flat. Something Horns fans have seen far too long and enough of.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.