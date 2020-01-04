LonghornMaven
Texas Football: Texas Defensive Tackle Has Words for Latest OU Commit

Chris Dukes

Texas defensive tackle Keondre Coburn had words for new Oklahoma quarterback commit Chandler Morris on Twitter after the four-star recruit flashed the "Horns down" symbol at the Under Armor All American game. 

Coburn took to social media to voice his displeasure over the gesture and officially welcome Morris to the rivalry. 

The gesture has been the source of much controversy over the past few years with Big 12 officials cracking down on its use as a taunt, though there is no official rule against it in the rulebook. 

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley has barred his players from performing the gesture during games, though Riley himself will often flash it after a victory. 

West Virginia quarterback Will Grier famously flashed it while scoring the game-winning two-point conversion to be the Longhorns in Austin two years ago. 

Morris had been committed to playing at Arkansas where his father Chad Morris was the head coach until late in the season when his dad was relieved of his coaching duties. 

Coburn 17 tackles, two sacks and forced a fumble as a full-time starter on the defensive line for Texas. The Longhorns are coming off their best defensive performance of the season by far, holding a talented Utah offense to just 10 points in the Valero Alamo Bowl. 

The two teams won't meet on the field until the second weekend in October in Dallas, but it is never too early to start talking trash when it comes to this historic rivalry. We are sure this won't be the last time the players trade barbs in the offseason. 

