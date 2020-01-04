LonghornMaven
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Texas Target Kelee Commits to Georgia

Chris Dukes

Texas target and No. 1 cornerback in the 2020 class Kelee Ringo committed to Georgia during the All American Bowl in San Antonio on Saturday. 

Texas was a finalist for Ringo, though many recruiting insiders expected the Scottsdale, Arizona product to end up at Georgia for the past few weeks leading up to the announcement. 

He chose the Bulldogs over Oregon, Alabama, Arizona and Arizona State along with Texas. 

Texas has just one true cornerback signee right now in the 2020 class in Kitan Crawford, a track standout from Tyler, Texas. 

The Longhorns are still figuring out what their defensive staff will look like under new coordinator Chris Ash. Many expect more changes among the assistant coaching ranks in the coming weeks. 

Texas is still young at the corner position. Anthony Cook, D'Shawn amison, Jalen Green and Kenyatta Watson were all underclassmen this season. All four saw playing time as the team struggled with injuries at the position and all are expected to play a contributing role in 2020. In fact, Texas loses just three seniors from its two-deep roster going into next year. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Longhorn Legend Justin Tucker Named All Pro

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorn Legend Justin Tucker Named NFL All Pro

Texas Football: Texas Defensive Tackle Has Words for Latest OU Commit

Chris Dukes

The Red River Showdown trash talk is still going strong in January

Texas Football: Joseph Ossai Thrived Close to the Line in Alamo Bowl

Chris Dukes

The Longhorns outside linebacker flashed All American potential against Utah

How Does Herman Turn Bowl Magic Into Consistency?

Chris Dukes

The Texas coach is proving to be one of the best in the postseason, so how does he keep that going all year?

Texas Football: Video: Texas Celebrates an Alamo Bowl Victory

Chris Dukes

Texas enjoys landmark victory amid fireworks, balloons and confetti

Texas Football: Photo Gallery from the Longhorns' 38-10 win over Utah

Chris Dukes

Texas' defense shines in a big win over the Utes

Texas Football: Texas Defense Throttles No. 11 Utah

Chris Dukes

Longhorns excel under interim DC Craig Naivar against nation's No. 25 offense

Texas Football: Colt McCoy Appears as Texas' Honorary Captain for Alamo Bowl

Chris Dukes

The Texas legend was on hand to cheer on his alma mater in San Antonio

Texas Football: Valero Alamo Bowl Texas vs. Utah Live Gameday Thread

Chris Dukes

Follow along live as the Longhorns try to knock off No. 11 Utah in San Antonio

Texas Football: Tom Herman Talks Mike Yurcich Hire

Chris Dukes

Texas coach calls new OC an 'unbelievable play-caller'