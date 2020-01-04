Texas Football: Texas Target Kelee Commits to Georgia

Texas target and No. 1 cornerback in the 2020 class Kelee Ringo committed to Georgia during the All American Bowl in San Antonio on Saturday.

Texas was a finalist for Ringo, though many recruiting insiders expected the Scottsdale, Arizona product to end up at Georgia for the past few weeks leading up to the announcement.

He chose the Bulldogs over Oregon, Alabama, Arizona and Arizona State along with Texas.

Texas has just one true cornerback signee right now in the 2020 class in Kitan Crawford, a track standout from Tyler, Texas.

The Longhorns are still figuring out what their defensive staff will look like under new coordinator Chris Ash. Many expect more changes among the assistant coaching ranks in the coming weeks.

Texas is still young at the corner position. Anthony Cook, D'Shawn amison, Jalen Green and Kenyatta Watson were all underclassmen this season. All four saw playing time as the team struggled with injuries at the position and all are expected to play a contributing role in 2020. In fact, Texas loses just three seniors from its two-deep roster going into next year.