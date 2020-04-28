LonghornsCountry
Texas Football: The Longhorns Could be Heating Up on the Recruiting Trail

Tomer Barazani

Landen King officially announced on Monday that he would pursue a collegiate football career at the University of Texas at Austin starting in 2021. The six-foot-five, 210 pound man, is currently the No. 108 overall prospect in Texas. The move pushes Texas' 2021 recruiting class to seven commitments; bumping the Longhorns to the No. 14 ranked recruiting class according to Rivals.

Prior to the CoVid-19 pandemic shut down, King was enjoying massive success on the field, racking up 853 yards and nine touchdowns during his Junior year at Atascocita High School. Following a visit to the Forty Acres in early February, coach Herman extended an offer to the Humble, TX native. King also received offers from Washington, Georgia Tech, Georgia, Texas A&M, Alabama, Auburn and Oregon.

Landen made the following remarks following the commitment: "Texas was recruiting the hardest out of all the teams. The schools in my top 10 were all great schools and great programs, but I just felt like I was at home at Texas. If I had to compare Texas to everyone else, that meant that Texas was the obvious leader.

He continued, "Texas was always calling. They were always talking to my parents and then we were going over film. "I see myself being used all over the field and being in one of the best football environments in America, as well as playing in my home state."

Texas is trending in the right direction, as Coach Herman and Co. wait for South Oak Cliff linebacker Jaydon Williams who is set to make his public commitment on May 1.

