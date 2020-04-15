LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Tom Herman Happy With Quarterback Depth

Chris Dukes

Texas head coach Tom Herman clearly feels good about his quarterback room entering the 2020 season. 

The Longhorns bring back the most experienced quarterback in the country in Sam Ehlinger. Ehlinger enters his senior season as the NCAA's active leader in most passing categories. 

Herman's excitement goes deeper than just Ehlinger, however. The Texas coach is thrilled with the depth and future projections at the position with redshirt sophomore Casey Thompson and true freshmen Hudson Card and Ja'Quinden Jackson all on the roster. 

“I would think that the depth at quarterback is going to be phenomenal,” Herman told 247Sports recently. “With Sam and Casey and then you sign the two best quarterbacks in the state of Texas in the same year and those guys will be here, that's certainly a strength on that side of the ball.”

Herman has been taking two quarterbacks in every class since arriving at Texas, a move that is starting to pay dividends. 

Texas' depth at the position was so strong the Longhorns decided to leave former quarterback Roschon Johnson at the running back position going into what was supposed to be spring football. Johnson moved over as an emergency measure last year when injuries to backs Jordan Whittington, Keaontay Ingram and Daniel Young left Texas in a bind in the backfield. Despite little preparation at the position, Johnson quickly showed promise, totaling over 800 yards from scrimmage and eight total touchdowns. 

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Early Enrollee Profile - Xavion Alford

Texas has big plans for this highly-touted safety in the future

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Linebackers Coach Coleman Hutzler Shares Tips During 'Technique Tuesday'

One of the newest additions to the Longhorn staff, Hutzler has taken to social media to talk a little football

Chris Dukes

Greatest Longhorn Football Teams of All Time - No. 8, 1961

The 1961 Longhorns finished with a 10-1 record and the first of three-straight SWC titles

Tomer Barazani

Texas Football: Collin Johnson Talks Draft Preparation in the Social Distancing Era

The former Longhorn standout is preparing the best he can for his future pro career

Chris Dukes

Texas Among Favorites to Land West Coast DB

Longhorns included in cornerback Jamier Johnson's top seven

Chris Dukes

Greatest Longhorn Football Teams of All Time - No. 9, 1972

The 1972 Horns ran roughshod over the Southwestern Conference

Tomer Barazani

Texas Football: Early Enrollee Profile - Hudson Card

The freshman hails from quarterback-factory Lake Travis

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Colt McCoy Talks to Media About Mentoring Daniel Jones During Uncertain Times

The former Longhorn is hoping to share lessons learned over his 10 years in the NFL with the second-year quarterback

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Among Favorites to Land In-State Tight End

Landen King's list of top 10 schools included the Longhorns

Chris Dukes

This Day in History: T.J. Ford Wins Wooden National Player of the Year Award

The Texas point guard was the first player in program history to win the award

Chris Dukes