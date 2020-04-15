Texas Football: Tom Herman Happy With Quarterback Depth

Texas head coach Tom Herman clearly feels good about his quarterback room entering the 2020 season.

The Longhorns bring back the most experienced quarterback in the country in Sam Ehlinger. Ehlinger enters his senior season as the NCAA's active leader in most passing categories.

Herman's excitement goes deeper than just Ehlinger, however. The Texas coach is thrilled with the depth and future projections at the position with redshirt sophomore Casey Thompson and true freshmen Hudson Card and Ja'Quinden Jackson all on the roster.

“I would think that the depth at quarterback is going to be phenomenal,” Herman told 247Sports recently. “With Sam and Casey and then you sign the two best quarterbacks in the state of Texas in the same year and those guys will be here, that's certainly a strength on that side of the ball.”

Herman has been taking two quarterbacks in every class since arriving at Texas, a move that is starting to pay dividends.

Texas' depth at the position was so strong the Longhorns decided to leave former quarterback Roschon Johnson at the running back position going into what was supposed to be spring football. Johnson moved over as an emergency measure last year when injuries to backs Jordan Whittington, Keaontay Ingram and Daniel Young left Texas in a bind in the backfield. Despite little preparation at the position, Johnson quickly showed promise, totaling over 800 yards from scrimmage and eight total touchdowns.

