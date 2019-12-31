Texas Football: Tom Herman Talks Mike Yurcich Hire

SAN ANTONIO - Texas head coach Tom Herman opened up about new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich during the final press conference before the Valero Alamo Bowl on Monday.

Yurcich replaces Tim Beck, who was relieved of his offensive coordinator duties after the end of the season and reassigned to a still-to-be-determined role in the program.

The process went great," Herman said. "As I think I’ve told you guys, getting the defensive coordinator hire right was my first priority because obviously Chris Ash didn’t have a job. He was being courted by a lot of suitors. Not to say that we didn’t realistically look at many other candidates, which we did. We had our eyes set on Chris, wound up securing him."

Yurcich spent this past year on the Ohio State staff serving as the quarterbacks' coach and pass-game coordinator. He helped guide quarterback Justin Fields to a Heisman-finalist season and the Ohio State offense to a College Football Playoff appearance.

It was his time at Oklahoma State, however, that really impressed Herman.

When you look at his résumé, I think the year at Ohio State is kind of like the icing on the cake," Herman said. "This is a guy that in his six years at Oklahoma State, you look at the numbers, they’re off the charts."

Herman has been calling plays himself for most of the last two seasons but will relinquish those duties to his new offensive coordinator, though he will still be involved in the offensive game plan.

I mean, I couldn’t have dreamed of a better fit in terms of similarities, the way that we believe in offensive football," Herman said. "Yet a lengthy track record and résumé of success on that side of the ball."