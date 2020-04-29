Texas Football: Twitter Reacts to Addition of Tarik Black

Texas scored a big hit in the grad transfer market Tuesday evening with the addition of former Michigan Wolverine Tarik Black.

At 6-foot-3 and 216 pounds, Black may not be quite as big as guys like Collin Johnson or Lil'Jordan Humphrey were, but he's still going to tower over most of the guys on the other side of the ball. The Texas offense is built around physical receivers winning one-on-one matchups with cornerbacks and catching jump balls. It's probably not going to take long for quarterback Sam Ehlinger to put Black's length and athleticism to good use with some 50-50 balls his direction. It opens up everything else from the run game to electric plays in the slot from guys like Jake Smith and Jordan Whittington.

Though he faces a learning curve to fit in to the Mike Yurcich/Tom Herman power spread offensive scheme, his experience at the college level and unique skill set are almost certain to be a big benefit for the Longhorns.

Here's what Texas fans are saying about his addition.

It's clear that the Texas Longhorn fan base was hungry for a bit of good news as the country continues to go without sports into the month of May. Most fans on social media have been quick to embrace the newest member of the roster.

