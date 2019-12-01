Texas Football: UT Administration Confirms Major Staff Changes

After multiple reports began trickling from both national and local media, the University of Texas has confirmed multiple football assistant staff changes.

Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Todd Orlando and, pass game coordinator and outside receivers coach Drew Mehringer are both no longer with The University of Texas, according to an email statement.

Inside receivers coach Corby Meekins will be reassigned to an administrative role, while Tim Beck has been relieved of his offensive coordinator duties, but will retain responsibilities as the team's quarterbacks coach at least through the bowl game.

"A national search will begin for his (Beck's) replacement immediately," according to the statement.

“After taking time, looking back and evaluating the season in its totality, I am very disappointed in our performance in a number of areas in 2019,” Herman said. “7-5 will never be our standard at Texas and I take full responsibility for any and all of our shortcomings and know we need to do a better job coaching across the board. With that said, I do believe the future is very bright, have decided to make some changes to our staff as we head into bowl preparation and look to finish strong in the final weeks of fall recruiting.”

Co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Craig Naivar will take over as the interim defensive coordinator through the Longhorns' bowl game.

Two support staff coaches will take on active roles on an interim basis through bowl preparation. Andre Coleman will serve as the team's wide receivers coach and Jeremiah George will take over for the linebackers.

“I’m truly grateful for everything Todd, Drew and Corby have done, not only for us here at Texas, but in building the program at Houston, as well,” Herman said. “These were very difficult decisions and certainly not an indictment of them as coaches, I just believe we need a fresh set of eyes and infusion of new ideas and energy to help us grow across the board.”

Director of recruiting Brian Carrington is also moving into an active role heading out on the road full time to help with recruiting as the team tries to close out its 2019 class before national early signing day on Dec. 18.