Texas Football: Utah Coach, Players Praise Texas

Texas players didn't get much bulletin board material from their Alamo Bowl opponent during the Utes' team arrival in San Antonio on Christmas Day, in fact, the Utah players and coaches went out of their way to praise their New Year's Eve opponents.

Whittingham was particularly complimentary of Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

“They have playmakers," Whittingham said. "The quarterback, he’s the catalyst, he makes it all happen. Big strong kid, good arm, over 4000 yards total offense. They have a receiver that has over 100 catches, over 1200 yards. A couple running backs that are very productive, offensive line is playing well, so they’ve got a lot of things we have to deal with on offense.

The unknown quantity on defense was also a worry for Whittingham with defensive coordinator Todd Orlando being let go from the team back in the beginning of December.

Defensively, they're a very sound, very solid, quarters-based team," he said. "With new coordinators things to change a little bit so there are a few unknowns.”

Defensive lineman John Penisini went on to say good things about the offensive line he will square off against.

“Aggressive O-line," he said. "They have playmakers on the outside, receivers, the running back is good, and the quarterback can run, and he has an arm. So, pretty much the whole offense, they’re really good.”

Running back Zach Moss echoed his teammate's sentiments about the Longhorns on the other side of the ball.

“They’re very athletic, very long defense. It can create a lot of problems for us if we allow it to happen," he said. "That goes for any team that we play, but they are a very good defense.”

While the two teams are being nice right now, it is certain to get more heated once they kick off in five days at the Alamodome in San Antonio with Utah trying to secure a top 10 finish and the Longhorns attempting to wash the taste of a dissapointing 7-5 campaing from their mouths.

The game is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. start on New Year's Eve.