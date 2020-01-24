LonghornsCountry
Texas Football: Video: 2020 Early Enrollees Make Themselves at Home on the Forty Acres

Chris Dukes

2020 signing class members and early enrollees Xavion Alfred (Shadow Creek), Jake Majors (Prosper), Jerrin Thompson (Lufkin) and Sawyer Gordon-Welch (Longview) were all featured in a recent video from the University of Texas.

The video, shot in the spirit of show "MTV Cribs" shows the players settling into their new dorms with a quick tour of where they will be staying on campus. 

While not as lavish as the mansions often seen on "Cribs" a quick look shows life isn't all that bad for the newest member of the Texas football program. 

It will be interesting to see if the university follows up on this video as the players adjust to offseason workouts, classes and prepares for their first year of spring football practice, which will be just around the corner. 

Texas Football: One Main Reason Texas Isn't Rushing to Hire Final Assistant Coach

The Longhorns have ace recruiter Brian Carrington on the road helping to shore up the 2020 class

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer In-State Four-Star Quarterback

Texas offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich makes his first big quarterback offer on the Forty Acres

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Add Wyoming, Texas State to Future Football Schedules

The Longhorns and Bobcats will meet for the first time since 1930

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer 2022 Cornerback

Texas extends a scholarship offer to Denton Ryan's Austin Jordan

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Any Concern Over Recent D-lineman Transfers?

Should Texas fans worry about losing a pair of senior contributors in the trenches?

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Making Late Push for 2020 Receiver

Texas has offered three-star wide receiver Savion Williams just two weeks before National Signing Day

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Kyle Shanahan's Journey to Super Bowl Head Coach Began on the Forty Acres

The 49ers coach is trying to replicate a feat no Texas grad has done since Tom Landry

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Former UT DC Todd Orlando Likely Headed to USC

The news comes just two months after Orlando was hired at Texas Tech to be the team's linebacker's coach

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: 2020 CB Target Chooses Miami over Longhorns

Texas is still searching for another 2020 cornerback after Isaiah Dunson commits to Miami

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Longhorns' upset against Kansas bid comes up short

Jayhawks' 8-0 run down the stretch put the game out of reach

Chris Dukes