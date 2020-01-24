Texas Football: Video: 2020 Early Enrollees Make Themselves at Home on the Forty Acres

2020 signing class members and early enrollees Xavion Alfred (Shadow Creek), Jake Majors (Prosper), Jerrin Thompson (Lufkin) and Sawyer Gordon-Welch (Longview) were all featured in a recent video from the University of Texas.

The video, shot in the spirit of show "MTV Cribs" shows the players settling into their new dorms with a quick tour of where they will be staying on campus.

While not as lavish as the mansions often seen on "Cribs" a quick look shows life isn't all that bad for the newest member of the Texas football program.

It will be interesting to see if the university follows up on this video as the players adjust to offseason workouts, classes and prepares for their first year of spring football practice, which will be just around the corner.