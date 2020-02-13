Texas Football: Video: Sam Ehlinger Hard at Work Prepping for Senior Season

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger was featured in video released by the University of Texas on Twitter today.

Ehlinger was seen hitting the squat rack prepping for what will be his senior campaign on the Forty Acres.

The Weslake High School standout enters his senior year as the NCAA's active leader in most passing categories. He is second all time in passing yards with 8,870 behind only Colt McCoy's 13,253. He is also second in passing touchdowns with 68 behind McCoy's 112.

Ehlinger is third all-time among quarterbacks in rushing yards with 1,526 yards behind McCoy (1,571) and Vince Young. He is second in rushing touchdowns with 25 behind Young's 37.

New offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Yurcich lauded Ehlinger's abilities during his introductory press conference on Tuesday going as far as to call Ehlinger "a big part of why I chose this position".

"There's a lot of football IQ going on," Yurcich said. "He has a high football IQ and you know, he's a good business mind as well. So this isn't doesn't pertain to football, but he's a very intelligent man. To say the least. So his intelligence, his ability to run the ball, but throw with tremendous accuracy."

Yurcich also praised Ehlinger's leadership abilities, something he says he couldn't help but notice during his relatively short time on the Forty Acres.

His ability to grab the guys' attention to get them focused," Yurcich said. "To make sure that they own it, you know. He's on them right now. When we get morning workouts. If something's not going right throughout the week, somebody misses somebody late, whether it be tutors or workouts he's on them and he and he's controlling that. So he's disciplining, it's player-driven. And that's it. It's awesome to see that it's awesome to be a part of that."

Part of the reason for the fire from Ehlinger is unfinished business as the quarterback of the Longhorns. Though he has piled up stats, accolades and three wins as the starting quarterback of the Texas program, he is still trying to get his team to a conference title.

Of the five all-time Texas passing leaders, three (Colt McCoy, James Brown and Peter Gardere) led the Longhorns to at least one conference championship.