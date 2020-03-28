LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Watch: New Highlight Reel Shows Why Roschon Johnson is Going to Be a Handful for Opposing Defenses

Chris Dukes

Roschon Johnson is going to be a handful. 

The former quarterback was rushed over to running back last year after injuries to Keaontay Ingram, Daniel Young and Jordan Whittington left Texas looking for emergency options at the position. 

What looked like a temporary move of desperation by the coaching staff ended up producing one of the most pleasant surprises of the 2019 season for the Longhorns. Johnson finished with 649 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground for a 5.3 yards per carry average. He had a pair of 100-yard rushing games against Texas Tech and West Virginia and his 57-yard rush against Oklahoma helped the Longhorns seize the momentum in the Red River Showdown before ultimately falling to the Sooners. 

You can see a small sample of how explosive and physical Johnson became over the course of the season in the highlight package below.  

He was so good at the position, in fact, that the staff made the move permanent going into the 2020 season. 

Johnson will join Ingram and incoming freshman Bijan Robinson in what has a chance to be Texas' most talented backfield from top to bottom in over a decade. 

"We're excited about his (Johnson's) growth and development there (at running back)," Herman said. 

The backfield is so loaded, in fact, that Herman has moved five-star prospect Whittington back to his original slot receiver position.  Whittington was expected to contribute at the running back spot this year, but he re-aggravated a previous sports hernia injury and played in just one game in 2020. 

While some might worry that having three backs all capable of being the starter would cut down on the number of carries each will see, we've seen stables of running backs become more and more prevalent across college football over the past few seasons at places like Georgia, Alabama and Oklahoma. There's no reason Texas can't maximize all the talent they will have at the position in 2020 and beyond. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NCAA Sends Out Warning Regarding Recruiting Dead Period

The governing body says schools are not complying with the recent halt to recruiting

Chris Dukes

Could College Football Be Headed for a Shortened Summer Season?

Sports Business Daily proposed a radical plan to get a college football season in

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Shaka Smart's Return Bolster's Texas' Chances With Five-Star Recruit Greg Brown III

Longhorns are now the likely landing spot for the Austin-area power forward

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: AD Chris Del Conte Issues Vote of Confidence for Shaka Smart

Texas looks like it will stick with its current basketball coach for the 2020-21 season

Chris Dukes

Greatest Longhorn Recruits of All Time - No. 9, Tray Allen

Allen is considered one of the Longhorns' biggest recruiting busts of all time

Tomer Barazani

Texas Football: Texas O-Line Will Be Younger, But Talented in 2020

The Longhorns have been stockpiling offensive line talent and giving them a chance to develop

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Sam Ehlinger Raises Money for COVID-19 Relief

The Texas quarterback took to Twitter in an attempt to help those affected by the novel coronavirus

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Collin Johnson Shows Off Route Running and Training Ahead of NFL Draft

The 6-foot-6 wide receiver is extremely nimble for his size

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Shaka Smart Comments on Assistant Taking Head Coaching Job

Luke Yaklich is taking a head coaching job at UIC after assistant stints at Michigan and Texas

Chris Dukes

Texas Football Great Terry Tausch Passes Away

Tausch was a four-year letterman (1978-81) and consensus All-America offensive lineman at Texas, and later became a Super Bowl champion.

Chris Dukes