Texas Football: Young Players Take Big Strides in Bowl Practices

Bowl game practices have become a major tool when it comes to developing younger players in today's college football landscape.

Qualifying for a postseason game gives a coach a chance to step away from the day-to-day, every-week grind that comes with the regular season and re-evaluate the growth of his younger players.

For Texas head coach Tom Herman, that time is already yielding dividends.

"I think the offensive line stands out to me," Herman said. "David Gbenda’s having a heck of a few days of practice. He’s got a great motor. Kenyatta Watson is someone that’s got a very bright future here.

"You know it is nice to know that we’re going to have Josh Thompson for two more years. I know he’s not a developmental guy per se but to see him over on the scout team gives you a lot of hope in the back end there in the future. Kennedy Lewis has a bright future here."

"Obviously Marcus Washington continues to get better. Jake Smith has had a heck of a few weeks in terms of practice. I think he’s kind of on the other side of the kind of freshman comp and really continuing to progress. I’m sure I’ve forgotten some guys. I think our two young safeties. I know they’ve started games so to say that their developmental guys but Chris Adimora and Tyler Owens have really shown glimpses of improvement."

Herman also mentioned redshirt freshman Casey Thompson, who along with Roschon Johnson will likely vie for the quarterback job once Sam Ehlinger moves on after next season.

"We had some guest coaches that were at our practice yesterday and I had one kind of nudge me and say ‘hey, that backup you guys got is pretty dang good’ and I said ‘yeah he’s really, really talented,'" Herman said. "When he gets his shot there’s no doubt in any of our minds that he’s got the skill set to be a championship-level quarterback here."