LonghornMaven
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Young Players Take Big Strides in Bowl Practices

Chris Dukes

Bowl game practices have become a major tool when it comes to developing younger players in today's college football landscape. 

Qualifying for a postseason game gives a coach a chance to step away from the day-to-day, every-week grind that comes with the regular season and re-evaluate the growth of his younger players. 

For Texas head coach Tom Herman, that time is already yielding dividends. 

"I think the offensive line stands out to me," Herman said. "David Gbenda’s having a heck of a few days of practice. He’s got a great motor. Kenyatta Watson is someone that’s got a very bright future here. 

"You know it is nice to know that we’re going to have Josh Thompson for two more years. I know he’s not a developmental guy per se but to see him over on the scout team gives you a lot of hope in the back end there in the future. Kennedy Lewis has a bright future here." 

"Obviously Marcus Washington continues to get better. Jake Smith has had a heck of a few weeks in terms of practice. I think he’s kind of on the other side of the kind of freshman comp and really continuing to progress. I’m sure I’ve forgotten some guys. I think our two young safeties. I know they’ve started games so to say that their developmental guys but Chris Adimora and Tyler Owens have really shown glimpses of improvement."

 Herman also mentioned redshirt freshman Casey Thompson, who along with Roschon Johnson will likely vie for the quarterback job once Sam Ehlinger moves on after next season. 

"We had some guest coaches that were at our practice yesterday and I had one kind of nudge me and say ‘hey, that backup you guys got is pretty dang good’ and I said ‘yeah he’s really, really talented,'" Herman said. "When he gets his shot there’s no doubt in any of our minds that he’s got the skill set to be a championship-level quarterback here."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Video of the Longhorns First Alamo Bowl Practice

Chris Dukes

Texas preps for the Alamo Bowl showdown against Utah

Texas Football: Alamo Bowl Practice Report

Chris Dukes

We have a live report from the Texas Longhorns' first Alamo Bowl practice.

Texas Football: Derek Kerstetter to Tackle Tough Task in Front of Hometown Crowd

Chris Dukes

The San Antonio Reagan product grew up attending the Alamo Bowl game

Texas Football: Video Report: Texas Arrives in San Antonio for Alamo Bowl

Chris Dukes

The Longhorns have made the trip south to San Antonio for the Alamo Bowl

Texas Football: Collin Johnson expected to be a full-go for Alamo Bowl

Chris Dukes

Texas head coach Tom Herman says the Longhorn wide receiver is 'running around great'

Texas Football: Utah Coach, Players Praise Texas

Chris Dukes

Kyle Whittingham and players had nothing but kind words for the Longhorn offense during his first press conference in San Antonio

Texas Football: The Latest on the Offensive Coordinator Search

Chris Dukes

When can we expect news on the Longhorns' current vacancies?

Is the Big 12 Getting Enough Respect Ahead of Bowl Season?

Chris Dukes

The conference's six bowl teams are all underdogs, so why is the national perception so low?

Texas Football: Coaches Put in 'Yoaman's Work' to Keep 2020 Recruiting Class Together

Chris Dukes

With staff changes coming just two days after the end of the season several new coaches had to hit the road

Texas Football: Five-Star Running Back Signs With Texas

Chris Dukes

Texas officially lands five-star running back Bijan Robinson