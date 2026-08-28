Texas Freshman Edge Rusher Could Be Will Muschamp’s Next Weapon

Richard Wesley’s national recognition arrived even before he has played a college football snap.

That is fitting for a freshman who entered Texas with plenty of expectations. Wesley was named Thursday to the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award watch list, joining fellow Longhorns Tyler Arkinson and Jermaine Bishop Jr. as one of three Texas freshmen recognized.

But the more interesting question in Austin is not whether Wesley can live up to the hype. It is how defensive coordinator Will Muschamp can maximize what the freshman already does well.

Wesley figures to see meaningful action this season, particularly as Muschamp looks to build a versatile pass rush around All-American edge rusher Colin Simmons. The Longhorns have no shortage of experienced talent up front, but Wesley gives Muschamp another explosive option to deploy when the obvious objective is getting after the quarterback.

That could make Wesley particularly valuable on passing downs.

Rather than immediately asking the freshman to handle every responsibility of an every-down edge defender, Muschamp can put him in situations that emphasize his ability to attack. Wesley can rotate in alongside Simmons and Lance Jackson, giving Texas the flexibility to keep its top rushers fresh while presenting offenses with different combinations along the front.

Colin Simmons has high hopes for Richard Wesley

Defensive lineman Richard Wesley during an official University of Texas recruiting photo shoot. | Credit: Texas Football Creative Media

Simmons already sees something special in the freshman.

“Oh Richard, he’s a dog,” Simmons said. “I always tell Richie he mess around and (he'll) be better than me, honestly, truthfully. I feel like just the way he came in and prepared himself, the way he carries himself. He studies, listens, takes notes. He does everything right.”

That last part could matter as much as Wesley’s physical ability.

Muschamp’s arrival brings a different defensive emphasis to Texas, with the veteran coordinator demanding that his edge players contribute against the run instead of becoming one-dimensional pass rushers. Simmons and Jackson have both been central to that development, and Wesley will have to show he can handle those responsibilities before becoming a fixture in the rotation.

Still, there is no reason for Texas to ignore Wesley’s most obvious strength.

If he can consistently win his assignments, Muschamp has the opportunity to turn the freshman into a situational weapon — one capable of attacking quarterbacks without carrying the burden of being the defense’s primary pass rusher.

That distinction could be important.

Simmons is already established as the centerpiece. Jackson is expected to take another step forward. Wesley could be the young piece who makes the entire group more difficult to plan for.

The Shaun Alexander watch-list recognition may have put Wesley’s name on the national radar.

What Muschamp does with him could determine how quickly he becomes a problem for opposing quarterbacks.

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