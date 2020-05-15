LonghornsCountry
Texas Gets Commitment From Big-Bodied Louisiana Receiver

Chris Dukes

Texas' offense got a boost today with the commitment of receiver Casey Cain. 

Cain is a speedy 6-foot-3, 175-pound prospect from New Orleans. He is the No. 143 receiver, No. 26 player in the Boot State and No. 989 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports. 

Cain chose the Longhorns over offers from Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Houston, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, ULM, Memphis, South Alabama, Tulane, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Southeastern Louisiana. 

Watching his film: Cain is a guy who gets in and out of his cuts really well (especially for his size and length) and uses his big frame to shield the ball from defenders. Some may see a red flag in his 4.71 40-yard dash back in 2019, but there doesn't seem to be a lack of functional speed on the field from him, as he is more than capable of taking a routine short route to the house. He has a nagging habit of sometimes leaving his feet when he doesn't need to that will need to be ironed out to maximize his run-after-catch ability and better protect him against hard-hitting safeties at the next level. 

What it means for Texas: This is a day where several big-name splash recruits have made their decisions and that has a tendency to overshadow pickups like this one, but Cain is a perfect fit for what the Longhorns do best. He'll likely add on some weight at the next level and then move in to the "X" receiver spot currently occupied by Brennan Eagles. That seems to be the best position to maximize his skill set and pressure defenses on the boundary. 

