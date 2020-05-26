LonghornsCountry
Texas Offers Current Notre Dame Commit

Chris Dukes

Texas has extended a scholarship offer to Mansfield Legacy defensive end David Abiara. 

The 6-foot-4, 248-pound prospect is the No. 22 strong-side defensive end, No. 49 player in the state of Texas and No. 333 overall player in the 2021 class according to 247Sports. 

The current Notre Dame verbal commit has offers from Oklahoma, Alabama, Arizona State, Baylor, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kansas State, LSU, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Tulsa, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington State and Wisconsin. 

Watching his film: At 6-foot-4 and 248 pounds he's quick enough to play an outside-shade defensive end, but could move down to a five-technique or even a three-technique at the next level as he continues to add bulk to his frame. Lots of quickness and straight line speed with a violent first punch and a strong compliment of pass rushing moves for a player his age. He's quick enough to loop inside on stunts and gets home more often than not on pass rushes. 

Where Texas stands: Abiara committed to the Fighting Irish back in March, but has clearly been open to hearing what other teams have to say. Many believe Notre Dame isn't the current leader for the Mansfield Legacy standout as Oklahoma has charged hard to become a major player in this race. With in-person visits looking like a possibility on the horizon, it will be interesting to see if Texas can get Abiara on campus to sell the program. 

