Texas Is Running Out of Time to Save Its College Football Playoff Hopes

The Texas Longhorns sit at a major crossroads at this point of the season after falling apart for the second straight game, suffering back-to-back losses after losing 27-24 to the Florida Gators.

The Longhorns now look to get themselves off the mat and will stare down a matchup against the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels, who roll into Austin coming off a dominant 31-3 win over the then No. 13 Missouri Tigers.

While there is still plenty of football left to be played in the 2026 season, time might be running away from the Longhorns when it comes to having a spot in the College Football Playoff with what is a demanding back half of their schedule.

Texas Has No Margin of Error Moving Forward

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas has already shot itself in the foot twice this season, losing to Oklahoma and Florida, both of which were games the Longhorns led by double digits. Now, with a challenging Ole Miss team on the horizon this weekend, the Longhorns have not given themselves any wiggle room for the rest of the season.

The Longhorns learned a year ago that suffering three losses during the regular season will keep them out of the College Football Playoff. Texas already has two losses, and its schedule doesn't get any easier; including this weekend, the Longhorns face three ranked teams in their next four games.

A potential loss to the Rebels doesn't just continue a three-game skid, but another loss would be a near-death blow to the Longhorns' chances at a College Football Playoff spot and a national championship, both of which were clear expectations for Texas at the start of the season.

The Longhorns have the chance to ride the ship this weekend, taking on a Rebels team that is among the best in the country and led by two of the top players at their respective positions. A win over Ole Miss would be a much-needed shot of momentum for Texas's season.

Texas remains at home a week later, hosting Mississippi State, which is currently unranked but did peak at No. 16 following a 4-0 start. The Longhorns head out on the road for the next two weeks against ranked opponents, taking on No. 22 Missouri and No. 18 LSU.

The Longhorns end the season with two rivalry games, closing their home schedule against Arkansas and then wrapping up the regular season on the road against Texas A&M.

Texas isn't dead by any means, and last week's chaos in the SEC further proved the up-and-down nature of the conference. However, the Longhorns do need to get back on track quickly if they wish to reach the College Football Playoff, as the margin for error is slim to none for the rest of the season.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.