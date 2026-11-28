The Texas Longhorns defeated the Texas A&M Aggies 16-6 to finish the regular season 10-2 and clinch a berth in the SEC Championship.

Since joining the SEC, Texas has won all three matchups. It was heavily favored against a vulnerable Aggies team, but Texas A&M fans packed Kyle Field on Friday night. The announced attendance of 109,570 was the third-largest in Kyle Field history.

However, Longhorns' defensive end Lance Jackson wasn't impressed.

Jackson Expected More From Aggie Fans

The Texas A&M Aggies band performs. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Honestly, I expected more. I kind of was hoping that it was going to be way crazier," Jackson said.

Jackson has a personal connection with College Station. His father played basketball at Texas A&M during his freshman year. Jackson was asked about Kyle Field earlier in the week.

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"Yeah, I know about it. My dad went to college there. He played basketball there his freshman year, so I definitely know about it," Jackson said. "Landon, my older brother, went to a couple of visits during the season so I definitely know what it's about and it's going to be a crazy atmosphere."

Jackson and the Texas defense weren't affected by the Aggie faithful. They were outstanding from start to finish, holding Texas A&M to six points, 33 rushing yards, and forcing two turnovers. Brady Hart made his second career start and looked uncomfortable in the pocket.

That's what Will Muschamp's defense has done all season. They make life miserable for opposing quarterbacks. During the regular season, the Longhorns held six of their 12 opponents without a passing touchdown. Texas didn't allow a single 300-yard passer and forced more interceptions (11) than touchdowns (10).

Jackson has played an important role in Muschamp's defense. His numbers won't jump off the page. He's recorded two sacks this year, but his impact goes far beyond the stat sheet. Jackson is a consistent pass rusher and is excellent in run defense. Steve Sarkisian spoke highly of Jackson earlier in the week.

"I think Lance is having a phenomenal season. We're asking this guy to do a lot of different things...He's elite against the run. His efforts are tremendous," Sarkisian said. "What I love about Lance is he plays with an edge. He sets the tone for how we want our guys to play. What he provides for us is irreplaceable."

Jackson definitely took a shot at the Texas A&M crowd, but it comes with the territory of a big-time rivalry. Texas will enjoy the sweet taste of victory for a little longer, but it has bigger goals ahead. First is the SEC Championship Game, and then the College Football Playoff.

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