Texas' Joseph Ossai Getting Early 2021 NFL Draft Hype

There were several stretches last season where Joseph Ossai looked like the best player on the Longhorns' defense.

The Nigerian-born linebacker was asked to do a lot in the previous scheme, but seemed to shine the most when his role was simplified in the Longhorns' bowl game against Utah.

He had nine tackles, six for loss and three sacks on his way to earning defensive MVP honors for his efforts against the Utes and at times looked like a one-man wrecking crew against what was considered one of the best offenses in the country coming into the game.

I sat next to a group of NFL scouts at the game and listened in as the conversation turned to Ossai. Most already knew who he was, but all in attendance left with a strong impression of the 6-foot-4, 255-pounder from Conroe.

That word has continued to spread through NFL circles, where edge pass rush talent is always at a high premium. Many are expecting the Longhorns outside linebacker to thrive in Chris Ash's new system, which will have him playing a similar role to the one he did against Utah.

Expect the Longhorns to build their defense around the will-be junior's ability to get to the quarterback and create havoc in opposing teams' backfields.

If Ossai is able to have the kind of season many think is coming from him, the NFL will almost certainly come calling.

That's a pretty big if, of course. Right now Ossai isn't really a fixture on most draft boards. He will be going into his junior season and may not even come out for the draft until 2022, it's certainly something scouts are keeping an eye on.

