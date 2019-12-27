LonghornMaven
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Derek Kerstetter to Tackle Tough Task in Front of Hometown Crowd

Chris Dukes

It may not be a New Year's Six Bowl, but homecoming is still nice for Texas junior offensive lineman Derek Kerstetter. 

The San Antonio native will finish up the 2019 season back where his football career began in a stadium he's visited many times in the past. 

I've gone (to the Alamo Bowl) multiple times (growing up). It just seems like always just has a ticket and asks you to go for when you're from San Antonio.

Kerstetter's favorite Alamo Bowl memory was the 2015 game when TCU came back from 31 points down to knock off Oregon in triple overtime, but he's hoping to make his own moment this year against No. 11 Utah. 

It won't be an easy task. The Utes ranked No. 3 in the country in total defense, No. 1 in rushing defense and No. 13 in passing defense. 

 "They (Utah) are a good d-line," Kerstetter said. "They play hard, they play to the whistle and they focus on stopping the run."

The Utes' Bradlee Anae presents a unique challenge for Kerstetter and his fellow Texas offensive linemen. The consensus All American won the Morris Trophy this year, handed out to the Pac 12's best offensive or defensive lineman. 

He finished the season with 35 tackles, 12.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss. 

He's very finesse," Kerstetter said of Anae. "He does a bunch of different moves and he constantly makes you be technically sound."

Texas should have the support of a partisan crowd to help overcome what may be the best defensive line it has seen so far this year and Kerstetter, in particular, will bring a heavy contingent. 

"I had a lot (of poeple asking about tickets)," he said.  "I was Trying to get a lot. I mean, a lot of guys that are out of state were nice and helped me out." 

"...So I got a lot of people coming in. It's exciting."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Video Report: Texas Arrives in San Antonio for Alamo Bowl

Chris Dukes

The Longhorns have made the trip south to San Antonio for the Alamo Bowl

Texas Football: Collin Johnson expected to be a full-go for Alamo Bowl

Chris Dukes

Texas head coach Tom Herman says the Longhorn wide receiver is 'running around great'

Texas Football: Utah Coach, Players Praise Texas

Chris Dukes

Kyle Whittingham and players had nothing but kind words for the Longhorn offense during his first press conference in San Antonio

Texas Football: The Latest on the Offensive Coordinator Search

Chris Dukes

When can we expect news on the Longhorns' current vacancies?

Is the Big 12 Getting Enough Respect Ahead of Bowl Season?

Chris Dukes

The conference's six bowl teams are all underdogs, so why is the national perception so low?

Texas Football: Coaches Put in 'Yoaman's Work' to Keep 2020 Recruiting Class Together

Chris Dukes

With staff changes coming just two days after the end of the season several new coaches had to hit the road

Texas Football: Five-Star Running Back Signs With Texas

Chris Dukes

Texas officially lands five-star running back Bijan Robinson

Texas Football: Longhorns Add Surprise Late Signee to 2020 Class

Chris Dukes

A day after inking all 16 of its committments, Texas picked up a late addition in outside linebacker Jaylan Ford

Texas Football: Live National Early Signing Day Thread

Chris Dukes

Who all has signed on the dotted line? Here's an up-to-date list

Texas Football: 5 Things to Know About Chris Ash

Chris Dukes

Five facts to know about the new Texas defensive coordinator