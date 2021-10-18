Texas-Baylor Kickoff Time Officially Set

The kickoff time for the 111th meeting between the Texas Longhorns (4-3) and Baylor Bears (6-1) has been set, as the two teams will kick-off on ABC at 11 a.m. C.T. on Saturday, Oct. 30 in Waco, Texas.

There's just something about 11 a.m. kickoffs and the Longhorns this season. The matchup with Baylor will be Texas' fifth-straight morning start so far in the 2021 campaign.

The Longhorns head into this game after a disappointing 32-24 loss at home on Saturday to the Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-0), who have risen to the No. 8 spot in the country in the latest AP top-25.

For Baylor, it's been a widely successful season up to this point, as head coach Dave Aranda has led the Bears to No. 20 in the nation after an upset win over the former 19th-ranked BYU Cougars at home on Saturday.

The victory marked Baylor's second ranked win of the season after beating Iowa State on Sep. 25. The Cyclones were ranked No. 14 in that game but fell 31-29 to the unranked Bears.

The Longhorns lead the all-time series over Baylor 79-27-4 and a 31-17-2 record in Waco. Last season, Texas pulled away in a low-scoring affair in Austin, defeating the Bears 27-16.

Texas has an open week this weekend as the team looks to regroup after blowing a fourth-quarter lead for the second-straight week.

If the Longhorns and head coach Steve Sarkisian want any chance of making it to the Big-12 championship game, it starts with a win against Baylor on Oct. 30 The burnt orange seek the 80th all-time win over the Bears in program history.

