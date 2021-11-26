Game Log: Texas Snaps Losing Streak With Win Over K-State

The Texas Longhorns (4-7, 2-6 Big 12) wrap up a disappointing 2021 season on Friday at home against the Kansas State Wildcats (7-4, 4-4 Big 12).

Both the players and coach Steve Sarkisian welcome the end of the season, needing time to reflect and regroup and get ready for either graduation, the NFL, or 2022 in Austin.

Texas should be game planning to stop Kansas State's Deuce Vaughn, but actually doing it will be the task at hand. The Wildcats have an above-average rushing attack, and the Longhorns have shown all season they cannot defend it.

It's kickoff time in Austin!

FIRST QUARTER:

The Longhorns start the game with the ball from their own 25 after the opening kickoff touchback.

Casey Thompson starts at quarterback for the Longhorns and is sharp on the opening drive.

TOUCHDOWN LONGHORNS! Roschon Johnson runs for nine yards for a touchdown. That ends a 10 play, 75-yard drive for the Longhorns to open the game, and it took 4:48 off the clock. Texas leads 7-0.

The Horns stop K-State on its initial drive and hold it to a three-and-out.

The Horns take over and on the first play from their own 16-yard line, Thompson throws an interception that's returned to the Wildcats' 32.

TOUCHDOWN WILDCATS! Deuce Vaughn runs for nine yards and a touchdown, ending a seven-play, 68-yard drive that took 3:58 off the clock. The score is tied, 7-7.

The Longhorns take back over from their own 27.

Texas is driving in KSU territory as the first quarter ends.

SECOND QUARTER:

Johnson is moving the ball on the ground for the Longhorns who are now at the K-State 14.

TOUCHDOWN LONGHORNS! Thompson passes complete to Cade Brewer for 10 yards for a touchdown, Cameron Dicker missed the extra point. That ends a 13-play, 73-yard drive that took 6:30 off the clock. 13-7 Texas.

The Wildcats take over from their own 29 after the kick.

TOUCHDOWN WILDCATS! Will Howard runs for 71 yards for a touchdown! The scoring drive was just one play and 71 yards and took just 13-seconds off the clock. With the score, it's 14-13 KSU.

The Longhorns cannot find offense to answer the KSU touchdown and punt after a three-and-out.

Kansas State takes over from its own 30 and goes six plays and 24 yards before it's forced to punt.

The Longhorns then can only find six yards of offense on their next drive and are forced to punt. KSU takes over from its 45.

FIELD GOAL WILDCATS! KSU kicker Chris Tennant is good from 51 yards. Wildcats lead 17-13, ending an eight-play, 25-yard drive that took 4:07 off the clock.

Texas takes the ball from its own 32.

FIELD GOAL LONGHORNS! Dicker kicks it through from 24 yards out as time expires, making the score 17-16 in favor of KSU. The scoring drive was nine plays, 62 yards, and took the final 1:47 of the second half off the clock.

-HALFTIME-

THIRD QUARTER:

The Wildcats take possession from their own 46 after a 41-yard kickoff return by Malik Knowles, and can only go four plays and 16 yards before the punt.

Texas starts from its own six-yard line and returns the three-and-out managing just nine yards on three plays.

KSU can do no better as both defenses are cracking down now in the second half, as the Wildcats punt the ball back to Texas.

FIELD GOAL LONGHORNS! The Longhorns take over from their own 18 and go 61 yards in 12 plays for another Dicker field goal, this time from 39 yards. The drive took 6:54 off the third-quarter clock. Texas now leads the Wildcats 19-17 with 1:52 left in the quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER:

KSU takes the ball from its own 30 and can manage just six yards on three plays before punting back to Texas.

Texas starts its drive from its own 23 and goes 25 yards in five plays and has to punt.

Since the half, KSU has had drives of four plays, three plays, and three plays as the Texas defense starts to crack down.

TURNOVER ON DOWNS WILDCATS! The Wildcats start at their own 15 and get to the 30 which brings up a fourth-and-1 that KSU attempts and the Longhorns defense is up to the task and makes the stop.

It's first-and-10 Longhorns, who have all the momentum at this point, from the KSU 30. A 21-yard Roschon Johnson run takes the ball to the KSU 6, first-and-goal.

FIELD GOAL LONGHORNS! Dicker's 22-yard field goal is good! Texas leads 22-17 with 7:32 left in the game.

TURNOVER ON DOWNS WILDCATS! KSU takes possession from its own 40 and gets to the Texas 17 before another fourth-down attempt is stopped by the Longhorns defense.

Texas gets to the KSU 40 and punts the ball away with just 33-seconds left in the game.

The Wildcats run the clock out and the game is over. Texas breaks its six-game losing streak on Senior Day with the 22-17 win over Kansas State.

-END OF GAME-