Chris Del Conte Explains Decision to Block Ohio State's Schedule Request
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns athletic director Chris Del Conte was blunt with his reasoning for not wanting to move the season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes from Aug. 30 to Sunday, Aug. 31.
Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, Del Conte said it came down to simple things like getting the team ample rest for Week 2, contract obligations, and being able to make it to his Sunday church service.
"Why would I want to move the game to Sunday night and have a short week for our boys who were just told we're kicking off at high noon?" Del Conte said. "It was never about moving the time of day. It was just, 'Hey do you want to move the day?' And I go, 'We're not moving. We're contractually obligated to this day.' That was it, but you know, the craziness is oh my God, they said no. I just said no to Sunday. I've got to go to church. I mean, hot dang."
The Longhorns and Buckeyes will be playing on FOX's Big Noon primetime slot. This serves as an advantage for Texas rather than having to play at night in front of the fans at The Shoe.
Ohio State fans have voiced their displeasure with the consistent noon kickoff times, so much so that Ohio Rep. Tex Fischer, a Republican from the Youngstown area, recently proposed a bill that would prohibit any Buckeyes games from starting before 3:30 p.m. ET if the game features another state university or an AP Top 10 opponent.
Both Ohio State and Texas are almost certain to be in the preseason AP Top 10 barring mass amount of injuries to key players in fall camp.
Texas lost to Ohio State in a 28-14 finish at the Cotton Bowl in the College Football Playoff Semifinals last season. With any speculation about a date change put to rest, the Longhorns can set sights on some season-opening revenge while the Buckeyes will look to begin their title defense.