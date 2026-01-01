Quinn Ewers Cements Himself as Longhorn Legend with Transfer Portal Message

Soon after the Texas Longhorns were eliminated from the College Football Playoff last season, quarterback Quinn Ewers announced his decision to forgo his remaining college eligibility and enter the 2025 NFL Draft.

The move came as Texas turned its attention to Arch Manning at quarterback after Ewers spent three years as the starter in Austin. While Ewers' choice to go pro has seemed to work out -- the seventh-round pick will make his third start for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday -- some in the college football world questioned his decision to head to the NFL instead of using the transfer portal. Ewers' draft stock fell throughout his injury-riddled 2024 season, resulting in his selection at No. 231 overall.

In Wednesday's press conference, with the transfer portal days away from reopening for student-athletes, Ewers reflected on what went into his decision-making last offseason and manifested his loyalty to what is now his alma mater.

Ewers emphasizes Texas legacy in transfer portal discussion

Dec 28, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers (14) stands on the field following a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The 2021 class's No. 1 recruit out of Southlake Carroll High School in the DFW Metroplex, Ewers committed to Ohio State and spent a semester in Columbus before returning to his home state to become a Longhorn. Obviously, the Lone Star State is where he stayed for the remainder of his collegiate career.

"Growing up, I wanted to play there. Ended up being the quarterback there, living on my dreams," Ewers said about Texas. My 10-year-old self wouldn't transfer away and go somewhere else. So, at the end of the day, that was the right decision for me."

If he were to enter the portal, Ewers likely would have been on the receiving end of a massive transfer offer larger than the sum of his NFL rookie contract. But Ewers prioritized and valued his Texas legacy over the monetary benefit of playing elsewhere collegiately.

"I felt like what I built with my teammates at Texas and the legacy that we built, I didn't want to mess anything up there," Ewers said. "... To me, it's not about the materialistic things of this world because it comes and goes. What's important to me is the relationships that are built along the way. And I didn't want to disrupt or rub anybody the wrong way, being selfish and trying to go get money from another team, because I was a lifelong Longhorn."

There is something to be said about Ewers' message within the landscape of NIL, revenue sharing and the portal that has taken college sports by storm.

Loyalty in college football now comes at a premium. The transfer portal has created a system that continues to function more and more like a collegiate free agency. While its existence is rooted in the idea of giving college athletes a way to pursue greater opportunity, and now greater monetary benefit, the portal seems to be used as an easy way out just as often. That reality applies to both sides of the athlete-school dynamic.

From an athlete's viewpoint, Ewers encouraged fellow players not to take relationships for granted during decision-making.

"That's important for these younger kids to take into account. Stop being so focused on the materialistic things, whether it's NIL or whatever, and start building relationships that matter that'll last you a lifetime," Ewers said.

The 2026 college football transfer portal will open on Friday and close on Jan. 16, with thousands of players soon to make decisions on their new collegiate destinations. Ewers' perspective is not the norm in present-day college football, instead feeling like an outlier.