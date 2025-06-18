Texas Longhorns, Clemson Tigers Finalists for 4-Star EDGE Dre Quinn
The Texas Longhorns and Clemson Tigers are battling once again, though this time on the 2026 recruiting trail.
Per reports Tuesday from On3's Hayes Fawcett, four-star edge rusher Dre Quinn will make his commitment between Texas and Clemson on Thursday. The Longhorns beat the Tigers 38-24 in the first round of the College Football Playoff last season, but that doesn't guarantee anything for Texas now as Quinn's decision looms.
A product of Buford (GA), Quinn, who stands at 6-4, 228 pounds, is the No. 26 edge rusher in the 2026 class and the No. 29 player overall in the state of Georgia.
Quinn has received offers from programs like Georgia, Ohio State, Auburn, Indiana, Miami, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Alabama, Michigan, USC, Tennessee, LSU, Missouri, South Carolina, Duke, Georgia Tech, Florida State and many more.
Quinn finished his official visit with Texas this past weekend. He took an official visit to Clemson on May 30. Quinn also officially visited Note Dame, Georgia Tech and Georgia.
"Clemson always shows me love, but this time, it hit different," Quinn told On3's Chad Simmons.
Quinn now joins a Texas 2026 class that features five-star players like quarterback Dia Bell, long snapper Trott O'Neal and athlete Jermaine Bishop Jr. along with four-stars like defensive linemen Dylan Berymon and Corey Wells and three-star offensive lineman Nicolas Robertson, kicker Jake Collett, punter Mikey Bukauskas, safety Yaheim Riley, offensive tackle Max Wright, cornerback Hayward Howard Jr. and receiver Chris Stewart.
The Longhorns will begin the first season with Arch Manning as the starting quarterback on Saturday, Aug. 30 in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes at 11 a.m. CT on FOX.