Texas' College Football Playoff Odds Are Surprisingly Still Alive

The Texas Longhorns won't be making it to the College Football Playoff this year despite some impressive wins.

But don't tell that to the sportsbooks in Las Vegas.

Texas (9-3) came in at No. 13 in the most recent CFP rankings last week with a next to impossible chance to make the bracket barring a combination of chaos during Championship Weekend and shocking change of heart by the committee. However, FanDuel SportsBook is still giving Texas a massive long shot to make the CFP as the events of the SEC Championship played out.

Texas' CFP Betting Odds Rise During SEC Championship

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian talks with quarterback Arch Manning during a timeout in the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

FanDuel currently has Texas at +2500 odds to make the College Football Playoff, a line that appeared as the Georgia Bulldogs were handling the Alabama Crimson Tide in the fourth quarter of the SEC Championship in Atlanta. Georgia ended up closing out a convincing 28-7 win.

It's worth noting that these betting odds are subject to change.

There's an argument to be made that Alabama, at No. 9, could drop out of the CFP altogether with a blowout loss to Georgia. This means the Crimson Tide, like Texas, would have three losses, with one of those being to an awful 31-17 defeat to Florida State in the season opener. Those same Seminoles lost 40-21 to the Florida Gators, who handed Texas its worst loss.

Though the betting odds could change at any second, the fact that a betting option for the Longhorns to even make the CFP popped up again in the first place will certainly have some Texas fans raising their eyebrows.

With a 9-3 record, there's no doubt that the Longhorns have some blemishes in their resume but have managed to offset that with some massive wins. Texas has three wins against teams currently in the Top-15 of the College Football Playoff rankings (Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt) along with losses to two teams in the Top 3 (Ohio State, Georgia).

Steve Sarkisian Makes Argument for Texas in College Football Playoff

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has stated his claim, saying that the quality of wins should take precedent over the overall record.

"Is this about what your record is at the end, or is this about beating quality teams and showing how good of a team you really are by beating quality teams on the field,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said during an appearance on SEC Network. "All I care about is that we're trying to put the best teams in and not get caught up in the record. "If we just keep staring at the record, then all we're going to try to do is get a good record, (and) I don't think that's what we want in college football.”

The reality is that the Longhorns won't be making the CFP for a third straight season, but at least this makes Selection Sunday a bit more interesting.