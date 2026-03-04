Texas Longhorns Fans Will Get a Kick Out of Their Team's Ranking on This List

We've all heard the term "haters gonna hate" at least once in our lives, whether it was somebody giving some inspiration after some hurtful words, or from listening to Taylor Swift's 2014 hit, "Shake It Off."

And if anyone knows about some haters from around the country, it's most definitely the Texas Longhorns.

It could be because of their many rivalries with teams such as Texas A&M and Oklahoma, or perhaps other fanbases are simply jealous of the success that the Longhorns have seen on the gridiron both throughout history and just recently in the two years they've spent in the Southeastern Conference.

One thing is for sure; nothing is changing in the 2026 college football season.

Texas Longhorns Named Amongst the Most Hated CFB Teams

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) rushes with the ball for a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

In a recent listing, college football personality Josh Pate picked eight teams in the college football realm that he believed were the most despised across the country.

And coming in at number three is none other than the Texas Longhorns, behind only the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Pate State Investigates™️ has identified the most hated teams in College Football pic.twitter.com/jCujuQFNTm — Josh Pate (@JoshPateCFB) March 2, 2026

Also featured on the list are the two participants in "The Game," the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes, as well as the LSU Tigers to round up the three SEC teams on the list.

The eight teams listed all have historical track records of success on the football field, with most of them still some of the best programs in the country today.

The Longhorns were unable to make the 12-team cut for the College Football Playoff, and thus could not make it three straight appearances in the CFP semifinals, but still went home with a 10-3 record on the season that included a third straight win over the Texas A&M Aggies in the Lone Star Showdown as well as a hard-fought 41-27 win over the Wolverines in the Citrus Bowl this year.

The hype of quarterback Arch Manning both last year and this year likely has added fuel to the fire of opposing team's hatred for the Burnt Orange, but Manning has shown, especially in the second half of 2025 and those two aforementioned games that he is the real deal and that head coach Steve Sarkisian had nothing to worry about when Quinn Ewers was drafted in the NFL draft last year.

And with five-star recruit Dia Bell now waiting in the wings for whenever Manning is drafted, the success train for the Longhorns should keep chugging along through the Texas state capital for years to come.

So other teams can keep on hating, the Longhorns have winning to do.