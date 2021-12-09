Elite Texas D-Line Commit Earns Defensive Player of the Year Award

It may not have seemed possible five months ago, but the Texas Longhorns have entered into a rebuilding mode of sorts after a 5-7 season under first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Sarkisian has made it known that roster overturn was expected this offseason. With a handful of Longhorns already transferring since the season finale against Kansas State, the focus has now turned to what the recruiting class of 2022 can bring in Sark's second year.

Right in the mix is defensive tackle Kristopher Ross of North Shore High School (Houston, TX), who was named the Touchdown Club of Houston Defensive Player of the Year on Wednesday, per an announcement from the organization.

Ross, a 6-foot-3, 280-pound beast, has helped lead North Shore to a 13-1 record this season. His team will play in the Division 1 6A state semifinals this Saturday against Lake Travis, as a shot at an appearance in the state title game is on the line.

Ross is the 16th-best defensive tackle in the country, according to ESPN's rankings. That puts him only nine spots below fellow defensive tackle and Longhorn commit Jaray Bledsoe of Bremond High School (Bremond, TX), who comes in at seventh on the list.

The versatility has been on display for Ross, who showed impressive ball skills for a big man in a key playoff win for North Shore this past Friday.

Next season, Ross could be the driving force defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski needs for this Texas defense.

Until then, the defensive playmaker will have his hands full sacking opposing QB's in the state playoffs.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.