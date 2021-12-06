Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    Two More Longhorns To Enter the NCAA Transfer Portal

    The roster overturn for Steve Sarkisian's Texas team continues to take shape
    Texas Longhorns sophomore defensive back Marques Caldwell and junior offensive lineman Rafiti Ghirmai have entered the NCAA transfer portal, per multiple reports on Monday. 

    Caldwell, a third-year defensive back who played high school ball at Alvin High School (Alvin, TX), is now the 10th different player from Texas' original 2019 recruiting class to announce the intent to transfer from the program. 

    He joins the likes of Jake Smith (USC), Bru McCoy (USC), Tyler Owens (Texas Tech), Kenyatta Watson (Georgia Tech), Caleb Johnson (UCLA), Kennedy Lewis (UTSA), Willie Tyler (undecided), and Juwan Mitchell (Tennessee). 

    This comes only a few days after it was announced on Friday that Texas linebacker Marcus Tillman Jr. would be entering the transfer portal as well. Tillman was also a member of the Longhorns' 2019 recruiting class. 

    For Caldwell, his time on the Forty Acres comes to a close after not seeing much playing time during three seasons. 

    He made his collegiate debut in the 2019 regular-season finale against Texas Tech but didn't see in-game action until the following season on the road against the Kansas State Wildcats. 

    Caldwell made an appearance in Texas' big 55-23 win over Colorado in the 2020 Valero Alamo Bowl but failed to register anything in the box score. 

    This past season, Caldwell saw action in the Longhorns' 40-21 loss against Arkansas, where he registered one solo tackle from his spot in the secondary. 

    For Ghirmai, his journey into the transfer portal will be as a grad transfer. Primarily seeing action on special teams, he appeared in 13 games during his time on the Forty Acres and all 10 games during the 2020 season. 

    He made important contributions on the offensive line that season as well, helping pave the way for victories over Kansas State and Colorado.

    Both players will look to add their talents to whichever program they end up transferring to. 

