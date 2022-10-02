Skip to main content

Longhorns Dominate Mountaineers in Decisive Win

The Longhorns bounced back from their upset loss in a big way against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns entered their home tilt against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday night looking to make a statement.

And that is exactly what they did, blowing out the Mountaineers 38-20 and answering plenty of questions along the way.

Chief among those questions was how the Longhorns were going to respond after their deflating loss to Texas Tech a week prior. 

That one was answered early on, with the Horns jumping out to a quick 14-0 lead in the first quarter. 

The next was whether or not they could hold on to a big lead or if they would yet again let another sure-win slip away. 

They answered that one in a big way too, knocking out the Mountaineers to the mat by halftime and then continuing to keep their foot on the gas and punish them throughout the rest of the contest. 

And as to be expected with a Steve Sarkisian-coached team, the offense took all the headlines.

In the passing game, quarterback Hudson Card had a career night, completing 21 of 27 passes for 303 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile wideout Xavier Worthy also hit a 33-yard touchdown pass of his own to Ja'Tavion Sanders in the first quarter.

That touchdown pass was one of two caught by Sanders in the first half, with the other coming from Card midway through the second quarter. 

Sanders ended the night with five catches for 78 yards and two scores.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

xavier worthy 32
Play
Football

WATCH: Longhorns WR Xavier Worthy Catches Impossible Ricochet TD

Texas Longhorns receiver Xavier Worthy is putting on a show against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

By Zach Dimmitt
hudson card
Play
Football

Longhorns Lead West Virginia Big After First Half

The Longhorns are hitting on all cylinders against the Mountaineers

By Matt Galatzan
Ja'Tavion Sanders appeared primarily on special teams last year but is poised for a bigger role when Texas features two tight ends.
Play
Football

WATCH: Longhorns WR Xavier Worthy Throws TD Pass To TE Ja'Tavion Sanders

The Longhorns are pulling out all the stops against the West Virginia Mountaineers

By Matt Galatzan

Worthy, however, might have been the star of the night for Texas, catching seven passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns of his own, including an acrobatic, tipped pass for a touchdown in the third quarter.

With all that said, the Longhorns' defense was arguably just as impressive as the offense, holding the Mountaineers to 20 points and 314 yards of total offense - the majority of which came in garbage time.

No matter which way you slice it, however, Saturday night was exactly the kind of response Longhorns fans were hoping to see from their team -- and perhaps an even more impressive one.

Following the win, the Longhorns will now turn their attention to the Oklahoma Sooners and the Red River Rivalry in Dallas, where they will look to get their first win over the Sooners since October of 2018. 

The Sooners have won the last four outings against Texas, including a win in the 2018 Big 12 Championship game. 

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (2)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns
West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers

xavier worthy 32
Football

WATCH: Longhorns WR Xavier Worthy Catches Impossible Ricochet TD

Texas Longhorns receiver Xavier Worthy is putting on a show against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

By Zach Dimmitt
hudson card
Football

Longhorns Lead West Virginia Big After First Half

The Longhorns are hitting on all cylinders against the Mountaineers

By Matt Galatzan
Ja'Tavion Sanders appeared primarily on special teams last year but is poised for a bigger role when Texas features two tight ends.
Football

WATCH: Longhorns WR Xavier Worthy Throws TD Pass To TE Ja'Tavion Sanders

The Longhorns are pulling out all the stops against the West Virginia Mountaineers

By Matt Galatzan
hudson card 2
Football

Live In-Game Updates: FINAL: Longhorns 38, WVU 20

The Texas Longhorns and West Virginia Mountaineers clash for their 12th all-time meeting in Austin on Saturday.

By Zach Dimmitt
Jonah Wilson
Recruiting

Longhorns Lose Commitment from In-State WR Jonah Wilson

The Longhorns lost a big playmaker from the 2023 class on Saturday.

By Matt Galatzan
Jordan Spieth
News

Jordan Spieth Family Foundation Makes Big Donation

The former Longhorn golfer and his wife, Annie, made the foundation's most significant donation yet.

By Matthew Postins
USATSI_19110327
Football

Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian Keeping an Open Mind vs. West Virginia

The Texas Longhorns have been hit with a handful of surprises the past two games, but how they respond to future surprises could determine their success against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

By Zach Dimmitt
Arch Manning
Football

Longhorns Commit Arch Manning Breaks Uncles Peyton and Eli's Passing Records

Arch Manning has eclipsed his uncles Eli and Peyton Manning's passing records at Isidore Newman High School

By Matt Galatzan