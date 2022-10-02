Longhorns Dominate Mountaineers in Decisive Win

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns entered their home tilt against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday night looking to make a statement.

And that is exactly what they did, blowing out the Mountaineers 38-20 and answering plenty of questions along the way.

Chief among those questions was how the Longhorns were going to respond after their deflating loss to Texas Tech a week prior.

That one was answered early on, with the Horns jumping out to a quick 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

The next was whether or not they could hold on to a big lead or if they would yet again let another sure-win slip away.

They answered that one in a big way too, knocking out the Mountaineers to the mat by halftime and then continuing to keep their foot on the gas and punish them throughout the rest of the contest.

And as to be expected with a Steve Sarkisian-coached team, the offense took all the headlines.

In the passing game, quarterback Hudson Card had a career night, completing 21 of 27 passes for 303 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile wideout Xavier Worthy also hit a 33-yard touchdown pass of his own to Ja'Tavion Sanders in the first quarter.

That touchdown pass was one of two caught by Sanders in the first half, with the other coming from Card midway through the second quarter.

Sanders ended the night with five catches for 78 yards and two scores.

Worthy, however, might have been the star of the night for Texas, catching seven passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns of his own, including an acrobatic, tipped pass for a touchdown in the third quarter.

With all that said, the Longhorns' defense was arguably just as impressive as the offense, holding the Mountaineers to 20 points and 314 yards of total offense - the majority of which came in garbage time.

No matter which way you slice it, however, Saturday night was exactly the kind of response Longhorns fans were hoping to see from their team -- and perhaps an even more impressive one.

Following the win, the Longhorns will now turn their attention to the Oklahoma Sooners and the Red River Rivalry in Dallas, where they will look to get their first win over the Sooners since October of 2018.

The Sooners have won the last four outings against Texas, including a win in the 2018 Big 12 Championship game.

