Texas Longhorns WR Limited With Injury Leading Up to Ohio State Game
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are about to begin one of the most highly-anticipated seasons in program history.
But before they travel to Columbus to take on the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian addressed some injury questions while speaking to the media on Monday.
One of Texas' most notable transfer additions is working his way toward full health as the season kicks off.
Emmett Mosley V Has "Been Limited"
Sarkisian did not clarify what kind of injury Mosley V is dealing with, and it's unclear what exactly his status will look like headed into Saturday's game.
"He's been limited," Sarkisian said. "I think we all would want him to be able to have been going the whole time with us right now. ... For him, the growth is going to be as the season continues to go."
Mosley V is one of many new faces on offense this season, joining freshmen wideouts Michael Terry III, Kaliq Lockett and Jamie Ffrench along with Cal transfer tight end Jack Endries.
Once he's 100 percent healthy, Mosley could potentially be the No. 3 wide receiver behind Ryan Wingo and DeAndre Moore Jr., a duo that fixes to be Texas' 1A and 1B at wideout throughout the season.
As a freshman last season, Mosley V had 48 catches for 525 yards and six touchdowns. Mosley a career performance in an upset win over No. 19 Louisville when he finished with 13 catches for 168 yards and three touchdowns.
After what transfer receivers like Adonai Mitchell and Matthew Golden have done at Texas over the past two years, Texas has become a premier destination for wideouts looking to take their game to the next level. Mosley didn't arrive at Texas having the kind of experience that those two players brought with them to Austin but he would get the chance to build a resume for himself over the course of a few seasons.
It's a long season, and Mosley V could potentially make a name for himself as the year progresses. Luckily for the Longhorns, he won't be able to go to the NFL just yet, meaning a young wide receiver room has a chance at building some real chemisty headed into the 2026.
But before thinking too far ahead, the Longhorns will have their sights set on the Buckeyes headed into Saturday's matchup in Columbus at 11 a.m. CT on FOX.