Texas Longhorns Fall Short in Wild Sweepstakes for 5-Star WR
In this story:
Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns tried to shock the college football world by flipping Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. away from the Ohio State Buckeyes.
And while they made a spirited and aggressive push, they ultimately came up short, with Henry announcing his intentions to stick with the Buckeyes on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday morning.
Henry Jr. is currently rated the No. 3 wide receiver in the 2026 recruiting cycle by 247Sports. After Texas missed out on talented receivers like Jalen Lott and others, Sarkisian and his staff responded by going hard after Henry Jr.
When he's been healthy, Henry Jr. has been an absolute game-wrecker for Mater Dei High School. In only eight games this season, the receiver has totaled 28 receptions for 607 yards and six touchdowns.
Henry Would Have Been A Major Get for Texas
Standing at 6-foot-5, 205 lbs., the former Ohio State commit is a true mismatch for nearly every defender. With his elite size, Henry Jr. has a knack for making 50/50 jump balls look easy. Not only has the Mater Dei product been elite at making contested catches, but he's also forced opposing defenses to change their entire game plan.
Henry Jr. would have been exactly what Texas was looking for on the outside. The Longhorns have always had physical receivers as a part of their offense. If Henry Jr. can win a starting job with the Longhorns, the combination of him and Arch Manning on offense could be something special to watch.
The receiving game was one thing that the Longhorns struggled with during the 2025 season. From receivers dropping passes to guys nursing injuries throughout the season, the Texas passing game was inconsistent to say the least. Ryan Wingo was a bright spot for the Longhorns with 50 receptions for 770 yards and seven touchdowns, but even he had some poor performances.
If they had been able to land Henry Jr., the Longhorns could have had a true X-factor on offense. The Mater Dei product has been evaluated as one of the most dynamic receivers in recent memory and has even been compared to NFL wide receivers like Nico Collins. That's pretty high praise for a guy who has had the injury bug in high school.
Unfortunately for the Horns, without Henry in the fold, they will likely have to turn their attention to the transfer portal to find additional help at the position.
Recommended Articles
Carson, a 2025 TCU graduate, is a sports journalist who covers college athletics for several On SI sites. While most of his experience is with TCU On SI, he also writes with Wake Forest On SI and Houston On SI. He also has a passion for the college baseball scene, most notably being a fan of TCU Baseball. In 2023, Carson was in Omaha and reported on the Men’s College World Series, where TCU finished 4th in the nation. His past work not only consists of major sports like football, basketball, and baseball, but with others like track and field and cross country as well.Follow WersalCarsonKF