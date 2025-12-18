Texas Fans Are Confused by Steve Sarkisian's Surprising Coaching Decision

The Texas Longhorns have been busy with many things outside of the Citrus Bowl at the end of the month against the Michigan Wolverines, with many players making their intentions known to enter the transfer portal or decide to head off to the NFL Draft.

Steve Sarkisian is undoubtedly keying in on a roster overhaul he will have to undertake this offseason; however, adding to Sarkisian's plate has been a number of coaching staff changes he has made, with one of the biggest coming on Thursday afternoon.

As Sarkisian decided to part ways with defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, who served in that role since Sarkisian took the Longhorns job five years ago. In his place, the Longhorns announced that Will Muschamp will be taking over as the Longhorns' defensive coordinator headed into the 2026 season.

Texas Longhorns Fans Left Shocked by the News

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian gestures after a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

With the announcement coming out on Thursday, the news has left many Longhorns fans shocked by the decision to part ways with Kwiatkowski and the hiring of Muschamp. For some, there's renewed excitement by a Longhorn defense led by Muschamp; for others, there is confusion as to why Kwiatkowski was let go after the job he's done with the Longhorns defense.

Some Longhorns fans could not contain their feelings about Muschamp joining the Longhorns staff as the defensive coordinator, with Muschamp widely regarded as one of the best defensive minds in all of college football.

For other Longhorn fans, they are left confused and baffled by the decision due to Kwiatkowski's ability to turn the Longhorns defense into one of the best units in the entire country throughout his tenure in Austin.

Here are a few of those reactions from fans who question the decision to move on from Kwiatkowski down below.

Whoof that feels like a mistake for Texas football. — Keenan Womack (@KeenanWomack) December 18, 2025

Our defense was legit . Why they do that pic.twitter.com/3DkTGyWfd1 — RealBiz13 (@Biz13Real) December 18, 2025

Not sure why this happened. The Texas defense under PK was second to none. — notasheeple (@notasheeple7) December 18, 2025

Someone tell them the D wasn’t the problem this year? — The Come Up (@TheComeUp91) December 18, 2025

While the decision will be celebrated by some and questioned by others its difficult to diminish Muschamp's accomplishments as a defensive coordinator who won a national championship while at LSU under Nick Saban and two national titles as the co-defensive coordinator at Georgia under Kirby Smart.

Muschamp is no stranger to the SEC, as the new Longhorns defensive coordinator has spent time at LSU, Auburn, Florida, South Carolina, and Georgia, spending this last season as a defensive analyst in Athens.

This hiring is also a sort of homecoming for Muschamp, as the new defensive coordinator spent three seasons in Austin from 2008 to 2010 under long-time Longhorn head coach Mack Brown.